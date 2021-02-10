Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pennsylvania
Published

Delta flight out of Pittsburgh goes off the runway, passengers evacuate

No injuries had been reported.

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
close
5 things about passenger airplanes to that you probably didn’t knowVideo

5 things about passenger airplanes to that you probably didn’t know

Whether you’re a frequent flier or have only flown on a passenger aircraft once in your life, here are five things to know about passenger planes.

A commercial airplane with nearly 80 passengers slid off the runway at Pittsburgh International Airport on Wednesday.

An airport statement around 8 p.m. ET said no injuries had been reported and that passengers would be shuttled to the airside terminal.

"At 6:29 p.m. Delta Air Lines flight number 2231 departing for Atlanta from PIT with 77 individuals on board, exited a taxiway prior to takeoff near Runway 10R," a tweeted statement read.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It added that there had been no impact on other operations.

Sam Dorman is a reporter with Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DormanInDC or at facebook.com/SamDormanFoxNews

Your Money