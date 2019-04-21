2017 Delphi murders of 2 teenage girls moving in 'new direction,' Indiana State Police say

The unsolved 2017 murders of two teenage girls in Indiana that drew nationwide attention is set to move in a "new direction," according to officials.

Indiana State Police said in a statement that an update will be held Monday on the murders of Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13, who were killed in February 2017 while biking on trails near Delphi, located about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Details on what the news conference will entail were not included, other than a "new direction" in the investigation will be announced by Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter on behalf of the Multi-Agency Taskforce, according to state police.

"I am very hopeful that this is the break we have been waiting for," said Libby's mother, Carrie Timmons, told FOX59.

The teens were reported missing on Feb. 13, 2017, after were dropped off at the Delphi Historic Trails in the early afternoon and were not heard from in hours. Their bodies were discovered the next day by a volunteer, about a half-mile off the trail.

Despite autopsies being conducted, no cause of death has ever been revealed for either of the girls.

Police have tens of thousands of tips in the investigation into Williams and German’s deaths but have not pinned down a suspect. A source told FOX59 that no arrests have been made, but that authorities are expected to reveal "significant news" on the case on Monday.

In the course of the investigation, authorities released a pixelated image of a man walking on the bridge around the time of the girl's disappearance.

Authorities also released an audio clip from one of the phones. Police said it might be the suspect’s voice. An unidentified man can be heard saying, “Down the hill.”

A composite sketch of the suspected killer was also released several months after the murders. He is described as a man having reddish-brown hair and undetermined eye color. He is thought to stand between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10 and weigh between 180-220 pounds.

In the years since the teenager girls were killed, authorities had probed a possible connection between the murders a man accused of child molestation, after the public drew similarities between his mugshot and an FBI sketch of the alleged killer.

Delphi investigators had also worked closely with detectives in Fort Wayne, Indiana. after a John. D Miller was arrested last year in the 1988 murder of an 8-year-old girl. Authorities, however, would not comment at the time it was a possible suspect in the two teenagers’ deaths.

Authorities are still encouraging anyone with information to call the tip line at (844) 459-5786 or email them to Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

Fox News' Katherine Lam and Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.