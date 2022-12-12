Expand / Collapse search
Delaware
Published

Delaware road collision leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

Subaru entered lane at sharp curve striking Lexus with 2 motorist

Associated Press
One motorist died and four others were seriously injured during a weekend collision between two vehicles on a Delaware road, state police said on Sunday.

A Subaru with three people traveling eastbound on a road in Lewes on Saturday afternoon entered the westbound lane of travel at a sharp curve and struck a Lexus with two motorists, according to a police news release.

The rear passenger, a 73-year-old woman from Lewes, died from her injuries while treated at an area hospital, according to police. Her name wasn’t released, pending notification of her family.

A collision between two vehicles resulted in a motorist dead and four other severely injured in Delaware. A Subaru was responsible for the crash by entering the lane at a sharp curve.

The other four people in the two cars -- including a 104-year-old woman in the Subaru -- also were sent to the hospital for injuries, the release said.

The collision, which Delaware State Police was still investigating, led the road to be closed to traffic for 3 1/2 hours.