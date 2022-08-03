Delaware police nab suspect accused of dragging state trooper under stolen car into tree

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Delaware police arrested a suspect accused of seriously injuring a state trooper by dragging him underneath a stolen vehicle into a tree before crashing and leaving the scene on foot.

Delaware State Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of Wade Wilson, 28, of Millsboro. He is charged with second-degree felony assault, first-degree felony reckless endangering, felony receiving stolen property exceeding $1,500, and felony resisting arrest with force or violence.

At approximately 12:07 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to the area of Webbs Lane in Dover regarding a stolen motor vehicle. Troopers were advised that a gold 2009 Ford Crown Victoria was at this location, which had been reported overnight as stolen, Delaware State Police said in a press release.

A trooper contacted the occupant of the parked sedan, who was later identified as Wilson.

Wilson refused to comply with the trooper’s commands, and he subsequently placed the vehicle in drive and began accelerating forward, police said. He allegedly dragged the trooper with his vehicle until the trooper struck a tree. The vehicle then collided with a sign and came to a stop in a grassy area.

Wilson left the vehicle and fled the scene on foot, police said. The trooper was treated at an area hospital for several injuries sustained during the encounter.

Wilson was later apprehended and taken into custody by the Dover Police Department on Monday evening after officers responded to a report of a suspicious person on Mimosa Avenue.

Wilson was later taken to Troop 3. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $10,000 cash bond.