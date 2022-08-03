Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Delaware police nab suspect accused of dragging state trooper under stolen car into tree

Wade Wilson, 28, facing several felonies after allegedly severely injuring Delaware trooper

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Delaware police arrested a suspect accused of seriously injuring a state trooper by dragging him underneath a stolen vehicle into a tree before crashing and leaving the scene on foot.

Delaware State Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of Wade Wilson, 28, of Millsboro. He is charged with second-degree felony assault, first-degree felony reckless endangering, felony receiving stolen property exceeding $1,500, and felony resisting arrest with force or violence.

At approximately 12:07 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to the area of Webbs Lane in Dover regarding a stolen motor vehicle. Troopers were advised that a gold 2009 Ford Crown Victoria was at this location, which had been reported overnight as stolen, Delaware State Police said in a press release.  

A trooper contacted the occupant of the parked sedan, who was later identified as Wilson. 

ESCAPE OF KIDNAPPING VICTIM, 12, PROMPTED DISCOVERY OF 2 DECOMPOSING BODIES AT ALABAMA MOBILE HOME 

Wade Wilson, 28, of Millsboro, is facing felony assault and other charges for allegedly dragging a state trooper under a stolen vehicle.

Wade Wilson, 28, of Millsboro, is facing felony assault and other charges for allegedly dragging a state trooper under a stolen vehicle. (Delaware State Police )

Wilson refused to comply with the trooper’s commands, and he subsequently placed the vehicle in drive and began accelerating forward, police said. He allegedly dragged the trooper with his vehicle until the trooper struck a tree. The vehicle then collided with a sign and came to a stop in a grassy area.

Wilson left the vehicle and fled the scene on foot, police said. The trooper was treated at an area hospital for several injuries sustained during the encounter.

Wilson was later apprehended and taken into custody by the Dover Police Department on Monday evening after officers responded to a report of a suspicious person on Mimosa Avenue.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Wilson was later taken to Troop 3. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $10,000 cash bond.

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 