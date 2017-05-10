Delaware Officer saves suicidal man from bridge

A Rehoboth Beach police officer is being credited with saving the life of a suicidal man who was found hanging over the railing if the Lewes Canal Bridge.

Back on April 20th, officers were called to the scene for reports of a person hanging over the railing of the bridge on the northbound side of the bridge around 2:15 p.m.

Pfc. Josh Kosiorowski and Cpl. Curtis Sauve responded to the scene, and could see a male sitting on the railing of the bridge, and the man appeared to be holding an alcoholic beverage, while looking down at the roadway 30-feet below.

The officers approached the man, and realized that he did not see them coming.

Officer Kosiorowski moved quickly and quietly to approach the man from behind, and grabbed him around the upper torso, and pulled him to safety, before the man realized what was happening.

