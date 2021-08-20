Delaware man allegedly assaults police officer during probation check

A Delaware man allegedly assaulted a police officer after they performed a probation check on him Thursday night and found cocaine in his possession, the Delaware State Police said.

Roberto Cantu, 42, was charged with first-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with force, possession of a controlled substance, and other offenses.

Delaware State Police officers went to Cantu's house in Lincoln shortly before midnight on Thursday, where they found him outside.

PENTAGON OFFICER KILLED IN STABBING ATTACK IDENTIFIED

When officers searched Cantu, they found .64 grams of suspected cocaine and tried to take him into custody.

"A physical struggle ensued which led to an officer from Probation and Parole sustaining a serious injury to his lower extremity," Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell wrote in a release.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cantu is being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $190,200 cash bond.