Defense seeks to stop death sentence of convicted cop killer after daughter loses battle to view execution

The Missouri Supreme Court will hear arguments on stopping the execution of Kevin Johnson, a man convicted of murdering a police officer back in 2005.

Monday's hearing is the day prior to when Johnson is set to be put to death by lethal injection, KTVI-TV reports.

Johnson's 19-year-old daughter Khorry Ramey recently lost her effort to witness her father's execution after a federal judge upheld a Missouri law that bars anyone under 21 from doing so.

"I’m heartbroken that I won’t be able to be with my dad in his last moments," Ramey said in a statement. "My dad is the most important person in my life. He has been there for me my whole life, even though he’s been incarcerated."

Johnson was found guilty killing Kirkwood Officer William McEntee during a fit of rage over Johnson's brother's death, which he blamed on police, according to court documents.

According to the Washington Post, Johnson's legal team and a special prosecutor had submitted court filings looking for judges to intervene and stop the execution. They reportedly referenced Johnson's mental health and age – 19 at time of the killing – as well as racial bias during Johnson's conviction and sentencing.

In a court filing to the U.S. Supreme Court, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office stated there were no grounds for court intervention.

"The surviving victims of Johnson’s crimes have waited long enough for justice, and every day longer that they must wait is a day they are denied the chance to finally make peace with their loss," the state petition stated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.