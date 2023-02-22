Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alabama
Published

Deer crashes through window, roams Alabama elementary school classroom: video

Evergreen Elementary School says deer spent a ‘couple hours’ inside facility

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Deer crashes through window of Alabama elementary school classroom, roams around Video

Deer crashes through window of Alabama elementary school classroom, roams around

The Evergreen Elementary School in Alabama has released footage of a deer walking around one of its classrooms. (Credit: Evergreen Elementary School/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)

A deer has been caught on video crashing through the window of an elementary school classroom in Alabama and then wandering among its desks. 

The Evergreen Elementary School in Evergreen says the incident happened on Feb. 11 and the "unexpected intruder" was not injured. 

"We had an unexpected intruder this weekend that undoubtedly wanted to see all the GREAT things that were going on in our school," the school wrote on Facebook. 

HUGE MOOSE KICKS ALASKA WOMAN IN THE HEAD AFTER SNEAKING UP ON HER 

The deer was seen landing after jumping through a window at the Evergreen Elementary School in Evergreen, Alabama, on Feb. 11.

The deer was seen landing after jumping through a window at the Evergreen Elementary School in Evergreen, Alabama, on Feb. 11. (Evergreen Elementary School/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)

The facility says the deer decided to leave after a "couple of hours." 

BUDWEISER CLYDESDALES GET TANGLED UP, FALL DOWN DURING TEXAS STOCK AND RODEO SHOW 

The Evergreen Elementary School says the deer roamed the classroom for "a couple of hours."

The Evergreen Elementary School says the deer roamed the classroom for "a couple of hours." (Evergreen Elementary School/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)

"It struggled a few minutes learning how to walk on our waxed floors," Evergreen Elementary School said.  

Eventually, the deer "decided to leave" the classroom, the Evergreen Elementary School says. It is shown here walking toward the window it jumped through.

Eventually, the deer "decided to leave" the classroom, the Evergreen Elementary School says. It is shown here walking toward the window it jumped through. (Evergreen Elementary School/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Once acclimated with the new environment, it jumped out of the window as fast as it entered," it added. 

Video footage shows the deer slipping around on the floor as it made its way around children’s desks inside the classroom. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.