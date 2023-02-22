Deer crashes through window, roams Alabama elementary school classroom: video

A deer has been caught on video crashing through the window of an elementary school classroom in Alabama and then wandering among its desks.

The Evergreen Elementary School in Evergreen says the incident happened on Feb. 11 and the "unexpected intruder" was not injured.

"We had an unexpected intruder this weekend that undoubtedly wanted to see all the GREAT things that were going on in our school," the school wrote on Facebook.

The facility says the deer decided to leave after a "couple of hours."

"It struggled a few minutes learning how to walk on our waxed floors," Evergreen Elementary School said.

"Once acclimated with the new environment, it jumped out of the window as fast as it entered," it added.

Video footage shows the deer slipping around on the floor as it made its way around children’s desks inside the classroom.