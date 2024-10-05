Expand / Collapse search
US

Decorated off-duty Atlanta officer allegedly breaks into neighbor's house, is killed when homeowner opens fire

The officer, identified as Aubree Horton of the Atlanta Police Department, was named Investigator of the Year last month

Brie Stimson
Published

The officer, identified as Aubree Horton of the Atlanta Police Department, was believed to have broken into a home in his own neighborhood in Douglas County, Ga. (Credit: FOX 5)

An off-duty officer with the Atlanta Police Department was shot and killed by one of his neighbors after he allegedly broke into a house near St. Andrews Golf Club in Douglas County, Georgia, early Friday morning, officials said. 

The officer, identified as Aubree Horton, had been with the Atlanta Police Department since 2015 and was most recently with the Fugitive Unit, the department told Fox News Digital. 

Horton was also just honored with an Investigator of the Year award late last month, according to FOX 5 Atlanta

"We are working closely with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office to learn more about what occurred as they investigate the incident," the department said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital. 

Officer Aubree Horton

The alleged intruder was identified as Aubree Horton of the Atlanta Police Department, who was just honored as Investigator of the Year. (Atlanta Police Department/FOX 5)

Surveillance video showed Horton appeared to be experiencing a "mental health episode or (was) under the influence of narcotics," FOX 5 reported. 

"When he gained entrance, the homeowner produced a firearm in self-defense and shot the individual," Capt. Jon Mauney of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office told reporters, according to FOX 5. 

House where the officer broke in and was shot

"When he gained entrance, the homeowner produced a firearm in self-defense and shot the individual," Capt. Jon Mauney of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office told reporters, according to FOX 5.  (FOX 5)

Horton lived just a few streets away from the house he allegedly broke into, the station reported. 

Neighbors were shocked. 

coroner's vehicle

Horton was shot and killed after the homeowner opened fire in self-defense.  (FOX 5)

"It’s right here in your neighborhood and a golfing community and a place where you really think this would never happen," one neighbor told FOX 5. 

Investigators don’t yet know why Horton broke into the home. 