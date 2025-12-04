Decomposed body found in Connecticut after standoff with man who opened fire at police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A decomposed body and several explosives were discovered inside a home following an hours-long standoff with a man who had barricaded himself in the residence and exchanged gunfire with law enforcement in Connecticut, according to authorities.

Stamford Police responded to the Oaklawn Avenue home on Tuesday morning after a state marshal called 911 while attempting to carry out a court order to evict the man.

The man, later identified as 63-year-old Jed Parkington, opened fire at officers several times during the day, damaging police cars and prompting officers to return fire.

No officers were hurt in the exchange of gunfire.

The man was found dead later in the day from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

Officers were clearing the home after the standoff found a decomposed body on the second floor, Police Chief Timothy Shaw said in a statement. Explosives such as pipe bombs, grenades and Molotov cocktails were also located in the home.

"This was an extremely dangerous incident that tragically resulted in the loss of two lives," Shaw said.

The police chief also lauded the efforts of local, state and federal law enforcement officers and firefighters, including hostage negotiators who attempted to talk to the man for several hours.

The Stamford Police bomb squad responded to the home to safely remove the explosives before detectives could begin investigating the remainder of the residence.

Authorities said the identity and cause of death of the decomposed person was still under investigation.

The state inspector general's office is investigating the officers' use of deadly force during the standoff.

A bank had foreclosed on the home and demanded the residents vacate the property in April since the mortgage was not being paid, court records show. A judge ordered the eviction last month after offering the chance for the residents to make mortgage payments.

