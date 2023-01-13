Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Deaths of California men found in home with generator on prompts rare investigation

A tree crew found the men at the Sea Ranch house

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
California man narrowly escapes death by falling boulder Video

California man narrowly escapes death by falling boulder

A Los Angeles man's sedan was crushed by a boulder this week. He was sitting in the driver's seat before the boulders came crashing down the hillside and onto the top of his car.

Two California men were found dead inside a Sea Ranch home Wednesday after authorities found a generator in a hallway. 

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as 74-year-old Gene Beauchamp, of Colusa, and 61-year-old Phil Mabray, of Biggs.

On Thursday, the Sheriff's Office said that, at around 11:22 a.m. PT, dispatch received a call that two men had been found deceased inside a house in the 300 block of Spinnaker Close. 

CALIFORNIA MAN NARROWLY ESCAPES DEATH BY FALLING BOULDER

A Sonoma County Sheriff's Office vehicle at the staging area for the Pocket Fire, a separate blaze burning northwest of The Tubbs Fire, is viewed on Oct. 12, 2017, in Geyserville, California. 

A Sonoma County Sheriff's Office vehicle at the staging area for the Pocket Fire, a separate blaze burning northwest of The Tubbs Fire, is viewed on Oct. 12, 2017, in Geyserville, California.  ((Photo by George Rose/Getty Images))

A tree crew found the men when they came to the house to remove a tree that had previously fallen on it, causing minor damage.

CalFire firefighters were the first to respond to the scene, where they pronounced Beauchamp and Mabray dead.

Condominium One at Sea Ranch on a bluff on the Sonoma Coast in Northern California. Photographed on March 30, 2022.

Condominium One at Sea Ranch on a bluff on the Sonoma Coast in Northern California. Photographed on March 30, 2022. ( (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images))

Deputies responded to start the death investigation, finding that the men were in separate bedrooms and that the power switch of the generator was turned on and the fuel tank was empty. 

TORNADO TOUCHES DOWN IN CALIFORNIA TOWN AS DESTRUCTION FROM ONSLAUGHT OF STORMS CONTINUES

"It is dangerous to operate generators inside a building. Generators release noxious fumes that can result in carbon monoxide poisoning and death," the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. "Always operate your generator outside and at least 20 feet away from occupied buildings."

A Sonoma County Sheriff's Office vehicle drives through a neighborhood along Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Oct. 26, 2019. 

A Sonoma County Sheriff's Office vehicle drives through a neighborhood along Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Oct. 26, 2019.  ((Anda Chu/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images))

SFGate reported Thursday that an investigation like this is a rare occurrence in the remote community. 

"I don’t think I’ve heard of anything like this in the last five years," Sheriff's Office spokesperson Rob Dillion said, adding that there are no signs of foul play and that the department had yet to receive toxicology report results.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CBS San Francisco said Thursday that Sea Ranch had been experiencing widespread power failures due to the storms.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 