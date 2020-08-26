Death row inmate Lezmond Mitchell executed in Indiana

Lezond Mitchell, a Native American, became the fourth person to die on death row from lethal injection this year, for the killings of a woman and her 9-year-old granddaughter in 2001.

The Supreme Court denied Mitchell’s request to stop his execution. Mitchell’s lawyer also had a clemency request pending before President Trump which went unapproved.

The Navajo Nation has opposed the execution of Mitchell, saying it violated the Native American group’s sovereignty.

Mitchell was convicted of the murder of 63-year-old Navajo woman, Alyce Slim, and her 9-year-old granddaughter, Tiffany Lee, on a Navajo reservation located in the northeast of Arizona.

He reportedly killed and dismembered both before stealing Slim's truck for a robbery.