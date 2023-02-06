Alex Murdaugh trial judge rules jury can hear evidence of Murdaugh's alleged financial crimes

Shelly Smith, the caregive for Alex Murdaugh's mom, says he suggested she lie

Alex Murdaugh visited his mother, who suffers from Alzheimer's, the night of the murders at about 9:30 p.m.

Prosecutors say his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22, were fatally shot at about 8:50 p.m. June 7, 2021, at Moselle, the family's sprawling hunting property in Islandton, South Carolina.

Alex left the house at 9:06 p.m. to visit his mother, Libby Murdaugh. Her caretaker, Shelly Smith, who worked from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., said Alex came by for 20 minutes and it was unusual for him to visit at that hour. His father had just been admitted to the hospital.

He was “fidgety with his fingers. Like he was fidgeting," she said. A few days after the slayings Alex spoke to Smith in his mother's room.

"He just said he was at the house for 30 to 40 minutes," she recalled.

"Was he there 30 to 40 minutes?" asked prosecutor John Meadors.

"Not to my knowledge," she said before breaking down in tears. The conversation made her so uncomfortable, she called her brother and spoke to him about it.

The prosecutor asked her why she was crying.

"They were a good family, and I loved working there, and I’m sorry all this happened," she said.