Alex Murdaugh trial judge rules jury can hear evidence of Murdaugh's alleged financial crimes
Alex Murdaugh, a former lawyer, assistant prosecutor and scion of a powerful South Carolina legal dynasty, is charged with the double murder of his wife, Maggie, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, on June 7, 2021.
Alex Murdaugh visited his mother, who suffers from Alzheimer's, the night of the murders at about 9:30 p.m.
Prosecutors say his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22, were fatally shot at about 8:50 p.m. June 7, 2021, at Moselle, the family's sprawling hunting property in Islandton, South Carolina.
Alex left the house at 9:06 p.m. to visit his mother, Libby Murdaugh. Her caretaker, Shelly Smith, who worked from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., said Alex came by for 20 minutes and it was unusual for him to visit at that hour. His father had just been admitted to the hospital.
He was “fidgety with his fingers. Like he was fidgeting," she said. A few days after the slayings Alex spoke to Smith in his mother's room.
"He just said he was at the house for 30 to 40 minutes," she recalled.
"Was he there 30 to 40 minutes?" asked prosecutor John Meadors.
"Not to my knowledge," she said before breaking down in tears. The conversation made her so uncomfortable, she called her brother and spoke to him about it.
The prosecutor asked her why she was crying.
"They were a good family, and I loved working there, and I’m sorry all this happened," she said.
Judge Clifton Newman ruled Monday that prosecutors can present evidence of Alex Murdaugh's alleged financial crimes.
"The state argues that the logical nexus between the murders and other crimes is that the looming exposure of financial crimes provided motive for the murders and is evidence of malice, an essential element of the crime of murder," Newman said.
The judge pointed out that on the afternoon of June 7, 2021, hours before the murders, Alex was working on motions related to a hearing in the boat crash litigation scheduled for three days later. The hearing threatened to expose his decade-long financial schemes.
"I find the jury is entitled to hear whether the apparent desperation of Mr. Murdaugh because of his dire financial situation, threat of being exposed for committing the crimes, which he was later charged with, resulted in the commission of the alleged crimes," Newman said.
The jury was excused as eight financial witnesses testified last week and Monday morning to determine whether the damning evidence of Alex's alleged financial crimes could be presented at the double murder trial to prove motive.
Alex's defense lawyer Jim Griffin objected to the ruling and asked that the judge limit the scope of the financial crimes testimony. Clifton will rule on those limits before the witnesses testify before the jury.
Alex Murdaugh's former law partner at what was once known as Peters, Murdaugh, Parker Eltzroth & Detrick, testified Monday at Murdaugh’s double murder trial.
Law firm partners Ronnie Crosby, Mark Ball, Lee Cope, Danny Henderson and Randy Murdaugh met with Alex at his brother John Marvin Murdaugh's hunting lodge June 10, 2021.
Attorneys Cory Fleming and Jim Griffin were present, as well as Buster Murdaugh and John Marvin Murdaugh.
They discussed what Alex had done after returning home from work June 7, 2021 -- the night Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were gunned down.
The group met because agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) were set to interview each of the family members that day.
"We were there as friends to provide support and listen," Crosby testified at a hearing outside the presence of the jury. The group had been with Alex since the double murder.
After Crosby's testimony wrapped up, Judge Clifton Newman said he'd rule on whether he'll allow prosecutors to present evidence from the boat crash litigation and Alex's alleged financial crimes at the double murder trial.
Alex Murdaugh's only living son, 26-year-old Buster Murdaugh, on Monday arrived at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, with his girlfriend, Brooklynn White, for the third week of hearings in his father's double-murder trial.
Alex Murdaugh is charged with gunning down his wife Maggie Murdaugh and youngest son Paul Murdaugh on June 7, 2021 at the family's Islandton hunting estate, Moselle.
Alex Murdaugh's family members have been in court everyday since the trial began with opening statements Jan. 25, 2023.
Ballistics expert Paul Greer testified Friday that older shell casings found on Moselle were ejected from the same rifle that discharged the shell casings found around Maggie Murdaugh's body.
“[The shell casings] were loaded into, extracted and ejected from the same firearm as those at the crime scene around Margaret Murdaugh's body,” Greer testified.
He stopped short of saying the cartridges were fired by the same weapon.
Investigators collected .300 Blackout shell casings near Moselle's main residence, at the property's firing range and around Maggie's body near the dog kennels.
Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters has focused on three .300 Blackout rifles owned by the Murdaugh family, two of which are unaccounted for.
Nearly 30 guns were seized from Alex's gunroom and tested after the murders -- including Buster Murdaugh's .300 Blackout rifle. But Paul's was not among them.
Alex Murdaugh's defense lawyer cross-examined an attorney for Mallory Beach's estate Monday in an at-times hostile exchange.
Three days before the double slaying, there was a hearing scheduled in the wrongful death suit over whether a judge would force Alex to turn over his books.
But defense lawyer Phillip Barber suggested in questioning of Mark Tinsley that it was unlikely Judge Daniel Hall would have compelled Alex to turn over the extensive records he was requesting. It was part of a tactic to pressure Alex to settle the case.
Barber and Tinsley sparred over whether the judge had already indicated he'd forced Alex to disclose his accounts.
"Maybe you've never tried a civil case," Tinsley shot back in the Colleton County Courthouse.
Barber grilled Tinsley on whether he actually believed the judge was going to grant him a full-scale forensic audit of Alex's finances.
"I don’t think you needed a full scale forensic audit for something a 5-year-old could see," Tinsley said of the embezzlement of funds from his law firm and clients. "There were a lot of threads being pulled and it was unravelling at any moment."
Tinsley testified outside the earshot of jurors at a hearing to determine whether the boat crash litigation and evidence of Alex's financial crimes can be admitted at the trial.
Mark Tinsley, who represented Mallory Beach's estate, testified Monday that if Alex Murdaugh had been the victim of some vigilante who murdered his wife and son, he would have settled the lawsuit against him for a small sum.
"There was the shock and horror of what had happened and no one really thought about anything other than that," Tinsley said immediately after the June 7, 2021, slayings. "But pretty quickly I recognized the case against Alex, if he were the victim of some vigilante, it would, in fact, be over."
Tinsley said when you're asking for a money judgement before a jury, people have to be motivated by sympathy.
"If you represent Attila the Hun versus some sweet old grandmother, no one is going to give Attila the Hun money," Tinsley said.
The tragedy Alex had just endured meant no jury would have returned a verdict against him.
Three days before the murder, a hearing was scheduled in the boat crash case. Alex had claimed he was broke and couldn't cobble together more than $1 million. Tinsley didn't believe him and had asked a judge to force Alex to turn over his books.
The jury was excused for Tinsley's testimony. A judge will later determine if the boat crash litigation and evidence of Alex's financial crimes will be presented to the jury.
“I wanted the accounts because I knew the only way he could be broke is if money had been hidden," Tinsley said.
Paul Murdaugh drunkenly crashed his father's boat into a bridge in 2019, killing Mallory Beach and injuring four other friends.
The Beach family sued Alex and numerous other parties in a $25 million wrongful death suit.
On cross-examination, defense attorney Phillip Barber suggested that the civil trial wasn't imminent and wouldn't have exerted the pressure on Alex that the prosecution is arguing motivated the murders.
Paul Murdaugh drunkenly crashed his father's boat into a bridge in Beaufort, South Carolina killing 19-year-old Mallory Beach in February 2019 and injuring four other friends.
Beach was ejected into the frigid water and her body was found eight days later.
A day or so after the accident, the victim's mother, Renee Beach, wanted to go down to the Archer Creek Bridge where the boat crash had occurred but the scene was cordoned off, attorney Mark Tinsley testified Monday at a hearing in the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina.
"[Renee Beach] is told she can’t go down there and just a few minutes later Alex’s father and his wife pulled up in a car and are waved under the tape, and they go down to the bridge and she was very upset by that," Tinsley said.
Alex's father, Randolph Murdaugh III, was the 14th Circuit solicitor until 2005, which oversaw prosecutions in the county where the boat crash occurred.
The jury was not present for Tinsley's testimony. The hearing is to determine whether the panel can hear evidence of the boat crash litigation and Alex's prior financial crimes to prove motive in the double murder trial.
Tinsley ultimately sued Alex, Paul, Buster and Maggie Murdaugh and a number of other parties for $25 million.
A lot of people criticized the Beach family for the amount sought.
“The beach family stood on a causeway for eight days while their daughter’s body was in the water," Tinsley said. "I don’t think there’s any amount of money someone would be willing to take to go through what they’ve gone through.”
Alex later told Tinsley he was broke and might be able to cobble together $1 million. But Tinsley didn't believe him and filed a motion to force him to share his books and prove it in October of 2020.
Prosecutors have argued that the boat crash litigation threatened to expose Alex's decade-long financial schemes. He was later charged in 18 indictments with stealing nearly $9 million from his law firm and his client's settlements.
Buster has since settled with Mallory Beach's estate.
Attorney Mark Brandon Tinsley is expected to take the witness stand Monday at a hearing in Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial.
The hearing will determine whether jurors will hear evidence of Alex’s alleged financial crimes or the boat crash litigation. The panel has been excused for the hearing.
Tinsley represents the family of deceased 19-year-old Mallory Beach, who was killed in an accident on the Murdaugh family boat in 2019.
He helped the family reach a settlement in late January between the Beach family and Buster and Maggie Murdaugh’s estates.
"The Beach family feels very strongly that whatever their faults were, Paul and Maggie didn’t deserve what happened to them," Tinsley previously told Fox News Digital about the settlement agreement. "They also feel Buster has suffered enough, so it was important to them to try and get him out of the case."
The tragedy unfolded when Paul Murdaugh drunkenly crashed his father’s boat into a bridge in Beaufort, South Carolina, ejecting Beach into the frigid water and injuring four other friends onboard. Beach’s body was found about a week later.
The Beach family filed a lawsuit against the Murdaugh family and Parker's Kitchen, a convenience store chain where Paul used Buster’s ID to buy alcohol for the excursion.
The lawsuit alleged that Maggie knew Paul was drinking when he decided to take his friends out on the boat.
Alex has been accused of confronting the injured teen passengers at the hospital after the wreck and pressuring them not to speak to law enforcement.
He allegedly later launched a "whisper campaign" to make it seem like passenger Connor Cook had crashed the boat, not his own son.
Paul and Maggie were murder three days before a hearing was scheduled in the civil case.
South Carolina criminal defense attorney Cindy Crick joined "Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy" to weigh in on the murder trial involving Alex Murdaugh, saying "I don't envy [Murdaugh's] defense attorneys."
Murdaugh is charged with fatally shooting his wife Maggie Murdaugh and youngest son Paul Murdaugh near the dog kennels of the family's Islandton hunting estate called Moselle on June 7, 2021.
Prosecutors allege Murdaugh's financial difficulties, including 99 counts of financial crimes totaling an estimated $9 million, may have been motive for creating a diversion as a grieving husband and father.
"The state is doing exactly what the state is supposed to be doing, which is very methodically laying foundation for each and every piece of evidence they need to get in during the course of this trial," Crick said. "The one interesting little tidbit where the state has weighed in is this issue of motive and I do think that could be one of the more pivotal issues in this case. You have to remember, although– the state doesn't have to prove motive, it's not an element; but a jury of 12 normal people are going to have a hard time wrapping their minds around the idea that this local prominent attorney, who used to be a prosecutor, decided one day to get up off of his sofa and go down to the kennels and put a bullet through the heads of his wife and son."
Visitors arrived before 8 a.m. Monday to try to secure a seat in the courtroom to watch Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial.
It is the third week of the sensational trail that has attracted spectators from Florida and Virginia.
While Alex Murdaugh’s net worth may have at one point been in the millions, the disgraced South Carolina lawyer’s current ledger is unknown.
Alex is charged with 99 financial crimes alleging he stole more than $9 million going back more than a decade.
Palmetto State Bank CEO and President Jan Malinowski testified Friday that Murdaugh owed the bank $4.2 million as of August 2021.
Prosecutors have argued that Alex was "burning through cash like crazy" and "extremely leveraged,” which they allege was part of his motive in the murders of his son, Paul, and wife, Maggie.
In the financial crimes indictments, Alex Murdaugh allegedly embezzled funds from multiple clients who employed the services of his personal injury law firm and using those funds for personal use.
Alex was once a successful attorney and one of the biggest producers at the law firm founded by his great-grandfather then known as Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick, P.A. , according to trial testimony.
He and his wife owned a home in Edisto Beach, South Carolina — an island south of Charleston in Colleton County — that went up for sale in 2022 and received an all-cash offer of $955,000 in April, according to The Island Packet.
The family’s primary residence, a 1,700-acre hunting property known as Moselle in Islandton, South Carolina, was owned by Maggie. The estate was listed for $3.9 million in 2022.
Other than property, Murdaugh’s assets reportedly include three bank accounts totaling about $10,000, a retirement account worth about $2.1 million, an IRA fund worth between $350,000 and $400,000 and more real estate, according to the Greenville News, citing South Carolina attorneys John Thomas Lay and Peter McCoy, who control the former lawyer’s assets.
Alex Murdaugh, 54, the once powerful scion of a South Carolina legal dynasty, is on trial for the slayings of his wife and son.
Prosecutors say Alex gunned down 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and their troubled 22-year-old son, Paul, on June 7, 2021.
The Murdaughs, prominent Democrats, wielded enormous judicial and political power for nearly a century.
But the family’s dominance began to wane after Paul was criminally charged for a deadly 2019 boat wreck that triggered a series of lawsuits and threatened to expose his father’s financial schemes.
The accident set in motion a spiral of destruction that has stained the family’s legacy.
Testimony is expected to continue Friday on the eighth day of the disbarred lawyer's trial. He's represented by high-powered South Carolina attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin.
Creighton Waters is the lead prosecutor for the South Carolina Attorney General's Office.
Here's a timeline of Alex Murdaugh's shocking fall from grace and the progress of his double murder trial.
South Carolina investigators found Maggie Murdaugh’s iPhone about half-a-mile from where they discovered her body on June 7, 2021.
Maggie and her youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, were shot to death that evening on the Murdaugh's hunting estate called Moselle in Islandton.
Dylan Hightower, an investigator with the 14th Circuit Court, testified Thursday that he visited the hunting estate on June 8, 2021, and used Find My iPhone to locate Maggie’s phone on Moselle Road. The road is about half a mile from where investigators located her body and Paul’s body near the family’s dog kennels on the 1,700-acre property.
Hightower also downloaded the data on Alex Murdaugh's phone a few days after the slayings. He reviewed Alex Murdaugh's Verizon call records and compared them with data from his cellphone.
On Alex Murdaugh’s physical iPhone, Hightower saw two calls on the day of the double murder, but the Verizon record showed there were 73 calls.
Lt. Britt Dove previously testified that Alex deleted entries in his call log.
Alex Murdaugh is accused of blowing off his son's head with a shotgun and executing his wife with a .300 Blackout rifle near the dog kennels on the family's sprawling hunting estate in Islandton, South Carolina.
Nearly 30 guns were seized from Alex's gunroom and tested after the murders. Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters has focused on three .300 Blackout rifles once owned by the Murdaugh family.
Two of those weapons are unaccounted for. The trial broke for lunch at about 1:30 p.m. Friday. Greer, a critical witness for the prosecution, is expected back on the stand in the afternoon.
Ballistics expert Paul Greer testified Friday that older shell casings found on the Moselle property were ejected from the same rifle that discharged the shell casings found around Maggie Murdaugh's body.
“[The shell casings] were loaded into, extracted and ejected from the same firearm as those at the crime scene around Margaret Murdaugh's body,” Greer testified. He stopped short of saying the cartridges were fired by the same weapon.
Investigators collected .300 Blackout shell casings near Moselle's main residence, at the property's firing range and around Maggie's body near the dog kennels.
Greer explained that when a gun is fired it leaves microscopic markings on cartridges and bullets. These markings can be compared to see whether they were cycled through the same weapon.
Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters has focused on three .300 Blackout rifles owned by the Murdaugh family, two of which are unaccounted for.
He bought his sons a pair of .300 Blackout rifles with thermal scopes for more than $9,000 as Christmas gifts in 2016. But Paul Murdaugh's was either lost or stolen.
Alex Murdaugh replaced Paul's missing .300 Blackout rifle with a stripped-down version in 2018 for $875.
Nearly 30 guns were seized from Murdaugh's gunroom and tested after the murders -- including Buster Murdaugh's .300 Blackout rifle. But Paul's was not among them.
Paul's friend, Will Loving, testified Thursday that he saw the replacement .300 Blackout rifle as recently as late March 2021 at Moselle.
Paul Murdaugh was killed with a shotgun.
Four South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents were called to the stand Friday in quick succession to testify that they had taken buccal swabs to collect DNA from a list of various people tied to Alex Murdaugh.
Samples were taken from Paul Murdaugh's ex-girlfriend, Morgan Doughty in addition to Miley Altman and Anthony Cook -- all survivors of the 2019 boat crash that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach.
Paul Murdaugh crashed his father's boat into a bridge in Beaufort, ejecting Beach into the frigid water. He was criminally charged for the incident.
The family was also facing a wrongful death suit over the collision that threatened to expose Alex's decade-long corruption schemes, according to prosecutors.
Swabs were taken from Alex's brother Randolph "Randy" Murdaugh IV, the Murdaugh groundskeeper CB Rowe and others.
Before the SLED agents testified, SLED agent Thomas Darnell, a fingerprint expert took the stand.
He testified that he swabbed the shotgun that Alex retrieved after finding his slain wife and son's bodies and .300 Blackout rounds found on the property.
The expert said he was unable to find any detailed prints.
On cross examination in Alex Murdaugh's murder trial Friday, ballistics expert Paul Greer conceded that he can't conclude that any of the weapons seized from the Murdaugh family's property killed Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.
Defense lawyer Jim Griffin challenged Greer, an agent with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, on the reliability of the firearm examinations.
He asked whether it was Greer's opinion that "every .300 Blackout manufactured in the world makes unique tool marks when it cycles a bullet and ejects it."
Griffin specifically requested a yes or no answer, but Greer was evasive. "It's hard to say," he said at one point.
The attorney reworded the question at least three times.
"It is my opinion that they had all been cycled by the same weapon," Greer replied after a long pause.
Many spectators described the ballistics testimony as confusing and convoluted.
It would be a major victory for prosecutors if they can persuade the jury that Maggie Murdaugh was murdered with one of the family's weapons.
