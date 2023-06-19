Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mississippi
Published

Deadly tornadoes devastate Mississippi, leaving 1 dead, dozens injured

MS storms, accompanied by high temperatures, hail, caused significant damage

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Multiple tornadoes swept through Mississippi overnight, killing one and injuring nearly two dozen, officials said.

State emergency workers were still working with counties Monday morning to assess the damage from storms in which high temperatures and hail in some areas accompanied tornadoes. The death and injuries were reported by officials in east Mississippi's Jasper County. In a Monday morning news release, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said more than 49,000 homes in central Mississippi were without power.

SOUTH FACING RAINY WEATHER, SCORCHING TEMPERATURES THIS WEEK

Mississippi Fox News graphic

Multiple tornadoes have killed at least one person and injured nearly two dozen in Mississippi. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said the tornadoes struck in Jasper County and Rankin County, which borders the capital city of Jackson. Emergency crews were doing search and rescue missions and damage assessments, deploying drones in some areas because they were impossible to reach by vehicle due to downed power lines.

Tens of thousands of people in Hinds County were still without power Monday morning after high winds pummeled the state early Friday.

Reeves said the state is opening command centers and shelters for those displaced by the severe weather.