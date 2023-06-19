South facing rainy weather, scorching temperatures this week

Strong to severe thunderstorms will strike portions of the Southeast and Florida today with the risk of large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall that could cause flash flooding and isolated tornadoes.

Much of the Southeast is forecast to be drenched with rain this week, with up to 8 inches expected to fall in parts of the Carolinas and the Florida Panhandle.

Most of South Carolina, Georgia, and Northern Florida should see about 3 to 5 inches of rain.

Another week of excessive heat also lies ahead for Texas and Louisiana, where temperatures will surpass the 100-degree mark and humidity will make it dangerous to be outside for an extended period of time.

Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories currently are in effect for dozens of counties across Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

Fire danger is at a critical stage for Arizona and New Mexico.

We’re also watching the tropics for possible development today in the Atlantic, but it’s still too early to see what impacts – if any – this has for the U.S.

