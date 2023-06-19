Expand / Collapse search
Weather
Published

South facing rainy weather, scorching temperatures this week

Heat warnings and advisories issued for Texas and surrounding states

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Strong to severe thunderstorms will strike portions of the Southeast and Florida today with the risk of large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rainfall that could cause flash flooding and isolated tornadoes.   

Much of the Southeast is forecast to be drenched with rain this week, with up to 8 inches expected to fall in parts of the Carolinas and the Florida Panhandle.  

Most of South Carolina, Georgia, and Northern Florida should see about 3 to 5 inches of rain. 

SWELTERING TEXAS HEAT WAVE SCORCHES CITIES 

National weather forecast June 19

The national forecast for Monday, June 19. (Fox News)

Another week of excessive heat also lies ahead for Texas and Louisiana, where temperatures will surpass the 100-degree mark and humidity will make it dangerous to be outside for an extended period of time.   

TEXAS BOY, 6, DIES FROM SAME LIGHTNING BOLT THAT KILLED HIS FATHER WEEKS EARLIER 

High temperatures forecast

Forecast high temperatures for states in the south on Monday, June 19. (Fox News)

Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories currently are in effect for dozens of counties across Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Mississippi. 

Southeast rainfall forecast

Expected rainfall totals across the Southeast this week. (Fox News)

Fire danger is at a critical stage for Arizona and New Mexico. 

We’re also watching the tropics for possible development today in the Atlantic, but it’s still too early to see what impacts – if any – this has for the U.S. 

Fox News’ Greg Norman contributed to this report. 

