Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

National Parks
Published

Deadliest national parks in America revealed

More than 2,000 visitors died in national parks across the US from 2014 to 2021

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Rick Reichmuth tours the most beautiful national parks in the U.S. Video

Rick Reichmuth tours the most beautiful national parks in the U.S.

Rick Reichmuth reports from Acadia National Park in Maine as part of his summer travel tour, 'Where's Rick Reichmuth?' on 'Fox & Friends Weekend.'

Millions visit U.S. national parks each year, and some don't make it back home.

Based on available mortality and visitor data from the National Park Service, five parks were found to be the deadliest.

Washington state's North Cascades National Park has the highest mortality rate at 0.004% with nine deaths between 2014 and 2021.

Alaska's Lake Clark National Park & Preserve came in second, Wrangell-St. Elias National Park & Reserve was third, Fort Bowie National Historic Site was fourth and Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site rounded out the top five.

MAINE HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT FALLS TO HIS DEATH IN ACADIA NATIONAL PARK

North Cascades National Park

North Cascades National Park in Washington state June 22, 2020.  (Karla Ann Cote/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Fewer than 0.0002% of visitors died within national parks during this range, according to The Hill.

Park Service data shows 2,092 visitors died in national parks across the country between 2014 and 2021. 

In that period, most of the causes of death were listed as "undetermined." 

Motor vehicle crashes accounted for 415 deaths. There were also over 400 drownings and 385 medical deaths. 

Deaths caused by wildlife or animals were the rarest, with just five reported in that period.

A trail sign at Wrangell-St. Elias National Park

A trail sign at Wrangell-St. Elias National Park, Alaska, near Copper Center.  (Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

TRIBES IN ARIZONA WANT US PROTECTIONS FOR AREAS CONSIDERED SACRED NEXT TO THE GRAND CANYON

In 2020, two of those deaths occurred at Wrangell-St. Elias National Park & Reserve in south central Alaska. 

Another death occurred at Yellowstone National Park in 2015, when a 63-year-old Montana man was killed by a female grizzly bear. The bear was euthanized, and her cubs were taken to a facility. 

A welcome sign at Yosemite National Park in California

A welcome sign is seen as snow blankets Yosemite National Park in California Feb. 23, 2023.  (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Lake Mead National Recreation Area, where human remains have recently been found, had 145 deaths, including 47 from drowning. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park and California's Yosemite National Park recorded 97 and 94 deaths, respectively. 

Great Smoky Mountains National Park had 80, and Natchez Trace Park had 74, 62 from motor vehicle crashes. 

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 