Maine high school student falls to his death in Acadia National Park

A 17-year-old boy fell approximately 25 feet to his death in Maine's Acadia National Park on Friday.

The National Park Service said Bryce Basso, a junior at Brewer High School, was near the Otter Cliff area and had been hiking with friends when he fell.

Park rangers and the Bar Harbor police and fire departments responded to the scene at around noon, withy first responders and park rangers performing CPR.

MDI Search and Rescue assisted with the technical recovery of Basso.

The National Park Service said it had reported the incident to the Maine Office of Chief Medical Examiner, which is charged with the investigation of unexpected deaths. No further information was available.

The agency noted that park rangers had simultaneously responded to two separate bicycle accidents, resulting in injuries on the Park Loop Road.

In an email to the high school's community shared on social media, Superintendent Gregg Palmer and Principal Brent Slowikowski said the school would be open for a few hours on Saturday with counselors to provide support for students and staff.

"Please keep Bryce and his family in your thoughts and prayers as we support and take care of one another in this time of loss," the emailed statement said.

According to the Bangor Daily News, Basso was a starting defensive back for the Brewer Witches football team, and his teammates recalled his even-keeled demeanor.

The teenager was "hard-working" and "well-liked," per the outlet, which noted climbers said they had seen activity taking place north of popular climbing routes at Otter Cliffs.

Friday, the Bangor Daily News added, was unseasonably warm and the last day before April vacation for Brewer High School students.

In spring of 2021, two Massachusetts hikers fell to their deaths while hiking up Door Mountain in Acadia National Park.

A New Jersey man fell to his death from a seaside cliff near Thunder Hole in 2016.