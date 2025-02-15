Expand / Collapse search
Arizona

Dead California man, car parts found 1,000 feet below Grand Canyon's South Rim

Park repairs damage to nearby rock wall

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
close
Search crews recently found the body of a California man in Grand Canyon National Park.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was found on Feb. 10 near the Yavapai Geology Museum, according to a National Park Service spokesperson.

At about 8 a.m., the park received a report about a broken rock wall and scattered car parts east of the museum.

Entrance sign for Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona

Entrance sign for Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. A man will serve prison time after setting fire to a cabin inside the park, federal prosecutors said.  (Jim Lane/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

During an aerial search by Grand Canyon aviation staff, crews found a vehicle and a 20-year-old man 1,000 feet below the rim, according to officials.

A team of four responders, assisted by aviation personnel, successfully recovered the body.

Typically, between 10 and 15 deaths are reported at the park each season.

Yavapai Point

The Grand Canyon is seen in Grand Canyon Village, Arizona, United States at the Yavapai Point on July 14, 2018. The Yavapai Point and Geology Museum features panoramic viewpoints along the South Rim with breathtaking views of canyon ridges &amp; the Colorado River.  ((Photo by Patrick Gorski/NurPhoto via Getty Images))

"﻿Trail crew from the Facilities Maintenance Division will be repairing the damaged rock wall near the Yavapai Geology Museum in the coming days," park officials wrote in a statement to Fox News Digital

Visitors should expect a temporary bypass around the work area through Feb. 26.

Helicopter flying over Grand Canyon

A helicopter flies over  the Grand Canyon. (NPS)

The investigation is ongoing in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Fox News Digital reached out to the medical examiner's office for comment.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.