Dead California man, car parts found 1,000 feet below Grand Canyon's South Rim

Search crews recently found the body of a California man in Grand Canyon National Park.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was found on Feb. 10 near the Yavapai Geology Museum, according to a National Park Service spokesperson.

At about 8 a.m., the park received a report about a broken rock wall and scattered car parts east of the museum.

During an aerial search by Grand Canyon aviation staff, crews found a vehicle and a 20-year-old man 1,000 feet below the rim, according to officials.

A team of four responders, assisted by aviation personnel, successfully recovered the body.

Typically, between 10 and 15 deaths are reported at the park each season.

"﻿Trail crew from the Facilities Maintenance Division will be repairing the damaged rock wall near the Yavapai Geology Museum in the coming days," park officials wrote in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Visitors should expect a temporary bypass around the work area through Feb. 26.

The investigation is ongoing in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Fox News Digital reached out to the medical examiner's office for comment.