Dead, burned fetus found near Phoenix homeless camp
Gestational age of the dead AZ fetus was 20 to 24 weeks, officials estimate
Police officers responding to a call about a possibly injured child discovered a dead and burned fetus in the middle of a Phoenix street.
The officers found the fetus about 1 a.m. Saturday in an area containing the city's largest homeless encampment, just west of downtown, Phoenix Police said in a news release. The fetus had an estimated gestational age of between 20 and 24 weeks, the release said.
The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an examination to determine the cause of death, authorities said.