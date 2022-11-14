Dead, burned fetus found near Phoenix homeless camp

Police officers responding to a call about a possibly injured child discovered a dead and burned fetus in the middle of a Phoenix street.

The officers found the fetus about 1 a.m. Saturday in an area containing the city's largest homeless encampment, just west of downtown, Phoenix Police said in a news release. The fetus had an estimated gestational age of between 20 and 24 weeks, the release said.

CALIFORNIA POLICE FIND ‘SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF BLOOD’ IN MISSING 25-YEAR-OLD MOTHER'S HOME

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an examination to determine the cause of death, authorities said.