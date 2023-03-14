Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Dead body found wrapped in plastic inside grocery store shopping cart; police investigating as homicide

Body wrapped in plastic outside Food Maxx store in Chico, California

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The body of a man was discovered inside a shopping cart at a northern California grocery store on Sunday afternoon in a case that authorities are investigating as a homicide.

Officers responded to Food Maxx in Chico after a caller reported that an unresponsive person was inside a shopping cart near the front of the store, the Chico Police Department said.

The caller said the body was wrapped in a large sheet of white plastic and believed the man was dead.

Medical personnel arrived and the scene and confirmed the man was deceased.

HUMAN SKULL FOUND AT SEATTLE PARK PROMPTS HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

The body of a man was found wrapped in plastic inside a shopping cart in front of the Food Maxx grocery store in Chico, California, on Sunday.

The body of a man was found wrapped in plastic inside a shopping cart in front of the Food Maxx grocery store in Chico, California, on Sunday. (Google Street View, File)

Police said the body appeared to have suffered "visible injuries" and began investigating the case as a homicide.

FLORIDA MAN SHOT GIRLFRIEND, BURNED CORPSE AND SCATTERED REMAINS THROUGH 2,700-ACRE ‘COMPOUND,’ COPS ALLEGE

No further details about the man’s identity or the investigation were immediately available.

Chico police said the case was being investigated as a homicide because the body was found wrapped in plastic and had "visible injuries."

Chico police said the case was being investigated as a homicide because the body was found wrapped in plastic and had "visible injuries." (Chico Police Department / Facebook, File)

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chico is a city about 90 miles north of Sacramento.