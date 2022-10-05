Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

DEA seizes nearly two tons of meth from California stash house

The 3,500 pounds of meth and 145 pounds of cocaine were valued at $33 million

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
DEA agents seized more than 3,500 pounds of methamphetamine and 145 pounds of cocaine from a stash house in Norco, California, this week. 

The drug bust marks the largest seizure of meth by the DEA's Los Angeles field division in history. 

The DEA seized more than 3,500 pounds of meth and 145 pounds of cocaine from a stash house in Norco, California.  (DEA Los Angeles Division)

"Synthetic drugs like methamphetamine are highly addictive, dangerous and killing people at alarming rates," DEA Los Angeles Special Agent in Charge Bill Bodner said in a statement. 

Investigators had been monitoring a stash house that they believe is linked to the Sinaloa Cartel, which uses the Los Angeles metropolitan area as a major hub for drug trafficking. 

  • Cocaine bust
    Image 1 of 2

    Some of the bricks of cocaine appear to have 'Jaguar' imprinted on them.  (DEA Los Angeles Division)

  • Image 2 of 2

    The DEA found $33 million worth of drugs in the garage of the California home.  (DEA Los Angeles Division)

Last month, DEA agents stopped a car that was leaving the home and located drugs in the vehicle. A subsequent search of the garage in Norco uncovered roughly $33 million worth of drugs. 

Pictures released by the DEA show what appear to be bricks of cocaine with "Jaguar" imprinted on them. 

"This massive seizure likely saved lives and prevented the Sinaloa Cartel from doing business and profiting on the lives of people in our communities," Bodner said. 

