©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Crime

DC transit police officer stabbed at train station as Sec. Sean Duffy arrives to talk safety: 'Unacceptable'

The officer 'sustained lacerations and puncture wounds,' WMATA says

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
Secretary Duffy denounces attack against police officer in DC Navy Yard: 'Unacceptable' Video

Secretary Duffy denounces attack against police officer in DC Navy Yard: 'Unacceptable'

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy denounced an act of violence against police officers Tuesday after a Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Area Transit Authority police officer was reportedly stabbed in the face. (Source: @SecDuffy via X)

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy unexpectedly came across a violent incident against a police officer in the middle of Washington, D.C., Tuesday afternoon.

In an X post, Duffy explained that he was walking to the Navy Yard Metro Station when his staff told him a Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) police officer had just been stabbed in the face. Duffy said he was about to talk about transit safety when he learned of the incident.

The WMATA later confirmed the incident to Fox News Digital, saying an officer was stabbed "with a sharp metal object" by a suspect who did not pay fare at the station.

"The officer sustained lacerations and puncture wounds to the face," a WMATA official said. "The suspect was detained by additional officers nearby. The suspect has been placed under arrest, and the weapon has been recovered."

Duffy meets police officer

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy spoke with WMATA police officers Tuesday shortly after the stabbing incident. (@SecDuffy via X)

On social media, the Trump administration official described the incident as "horrible."

"My thoughts are with his family and we pray for his speedy recovery," Duffy wrote. "These acts of senseless violence are exactly why @USDOT is fighting to re-secure our transit systems and crack down on violent crime."

Duffy also said he planned to meet with the WMATA CEO to address the incident.

Duffy also shared photos of himself shaking hands with police officers and said the victim was in good spirits after the attack.

Navy Yard Station

The stabbing happened at the Navy Yard Metro Station Tuesday. (Google Maps)

"Thankfully, the officer who was attacked was in good spirits after the incident," Duffy explained. "The @USDOT security detail was able to give him first aide [sic]. He said he gets bitten, beaten, and attacked almost everyday.

"My thanks go out to him and all the brave officers of @MetroTransitPD," he added. "They put their lives on the line each and every day to keep us safe. Violence against them cannot be tolerated and we must do better."

Duffy also posted a video of himself shortly after learning of the incident, appearing bewildered by the act of violence.

President Donald Trump listens as Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room

President Donald Trump listens as Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House Jan. 30, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Brandon/AP Photo)

"I was gonna go down and talk to people right in the subway, talk about the safety and cleanliness," Duffy explained. "But before I was going to go down, one of our Metro cops was stabbed in the face by someone down in the system.

"Again, unacceptable. Our officers, our people deserve to be treated better."

