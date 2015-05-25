Dc transit police fatally shoot man after call for person on subway tracks, station reopens

Officials in Washington say the Potomac Avenue Metro station is open again after transit police fatally shot a man while responding to a call about an "unauthorized person" on the tracks in a subway tunnel.

Metro Transit Police spokesman Mike Tolbert said the Potomac Avenue station reopened Friday morning, hours after the shooting. Tolbert said he had no details about the man, what he was doing in the tunnel or what prompted police to shoot him. He said no officers were injured.

Tolbert said Washington police are leading the investigation into the shooting.

Tolbert said the station, about a mile and a half from the U.S. Capitol building, was closed after the shooting and trains that normally stop there bypassed the station, but it reopened at its usual time Friday morning.