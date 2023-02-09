Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

DC police to increase presence at 5 most dangerous Metro stations following fatal shooting of mechanic

Response follows fatal shooting of Metro mechanic Robert Cunningham, who died trying to protect passengers from a gunman

By Jon Brown | Fox News
Authorities in Washington, D.C., are slated to increase police presence during rush hour at some of the city's Metro transit stations following the fatal shooting of a Metro mechanic.

D.C. police Chief Robert Contee and Metro Transit Police Chief Michael Anzallo announced their departments would be working together during a Wednesday press conference, according to local radio station WTOP.

The presser, which also saw a moment of silence to mark the death of Metro mechanic Robert Cunningham, who died trying to stop a gunman last week, also included Democratic District Mayor Muriel Bowser and Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarkea.

DC METRO EMPLOYEE KILLED TRYING TO STOP SHOOTER ‘HEROIC,’ SUSPECET IDENTIFIED

A commuter waits for a subway train in the L'Enfant Plaza station before the start of the morning rush in Washington, D.C.

A commuter waits for a subway train in the L'Enfant Plaza station before the start of the morning rush in Washington, D.C. (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

Noting that the new partnership intends to "enhance public safety and security on the transit system," the group explained that uniformed officers will begin next week to patrol at Metro Center, Gallery Place, Georgia Avenue-Petworth, Congress Heights and Union Station – five stations that have shown to be dangerous based on crime statistics.

"Those are the stations that we have the most crime and complaints and disorder problems, so that’s why we chose those stations," Anzallo said.

TRESPASSER RESCUED FROM ROOF OF TRAIN CAR AT DC'S UNION STATION AFTER SUFFERING ELECTRICAL INJURY

Union Station near the Capitol in Washington, D.C., is among the metro stations that will see an increased police presence in coming months.

Union Station near the Capitol in Washington, D.C., is among the metro stations that will see an increased police presence in coming months. (Google Maps)

According to Anzallo, each station would be staffed by two officers and a supervisor from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, with some room for adjustments.

The announcement comes a week after Metro transit employee Robert Cunningham was shot and killed at Potomac Avenue Station attempting to protect customers from a gunman.

NATIONAL PARK SERVICE AIMS TO CLEAR OUT DC HOMELESS ENCAMPMENTS BY LATE 2023

The incident, which saw three others injured, began as an altercation on board a Metrobus near 14th Street and Potomac shortly after 9 a.m., Executive Assistant Chief of Police Ashan M. Benedict said at a press conference.

Metropolitan Police officers investigate a shooting at Potomac Avenue Metro Station in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 1, 2023.

Metropolitan Police officers investigate a shooting at Potomac Avenue Metro Station in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The alleged gunman was later identified as 31-year-old Isaiah Trotman, who was taken into custody by police after passengers reportedly confronted him as he was trying to board another Metro train.

Fox News' Pilar Arias contributed to this report.

Jon Brown is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to jon.brown@fox.com.