DC Mayor Muriel Bowser 'considering' allowing dancing for vaccinated people

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser on Wednesday would not say whether she would allow people who are fully vaccinated to dance at weddings and other celebratory gatherings.

Beginning May 1, the Democrat began allowing "multi-purpose facilities and venues" to host "weddings and special non-recurring events" at 25% capacity. However, the mayor's April 26 order that outlined the new guidelines specified that "standing and dancing" at such events would not be allowed.

DC MAYOR BACKTRACKS ON ROLLING BACK INDOOR MASK REQUIREMENTS FOR FULLY VACCINATED ADULTS

Bowser appeared on CNN, where she was asked if she would reconsider allowing fully vaccinated people to dance as long as they wear masks. Bowser didn't budge.

"We're absolutely considering opening more activity as case rates go down and our vaccination rates go up," Bowser said.

Fox News reached out to the mayor's office to ask on what science the mayor based the decision to ban dancing for fully vaccinated people.

According to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fully vaccinated people "can gather indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart."