Work is expected to begin as early as Monday to transform Washington, D.C.'s Black Lives Matter Plaza, according to a statement by the District Department of Transportation (DDOT).

The "evolution" of the plaza was announced on the mayor's X account, adding that it is part of DC's America 250 mural project, "where we will invite students and artists to create new murals across all eight wards."

Washingtonians' commutes may be impacted as some areas will close for short times in phases during the work that "will take place on weekdays and weekends, with efforts to minimize disruptions and maintain accessibility for businesses and residents." DDOT's work will take six to eight weeks to complete, the agency said.

"DDOT will closely coordinate with local stakeholders to ensure a smooth process, and we appreciate the public’s patience as we work to enhance this important corridor," DDOT said in a statement provided to local FOX 5 DC.

The current large yellow letters were first painted in the summer of 2020 during President Donald Trump's first term, following days of chaotic protests at that location following the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer and Breonna Taylor by Louisville police officers.

Last week, during a "tele-townhall," Mayor Muriel Bowser said she announced the plans to transform the plaza sooner than she expected because a media outlet had asked her about it.

Bowser said she does not support H.R. 1774, a bill introduced last week by Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., that aims to "withhold certain apportionment funds from the District of Columbia unless the Mayor of the District of Columbia removes the phrase Black Lives Matter from the street symbolically designated as Black Lives Matter Plaza, redesignates such street as Liberty Plaza, and removes such phrase from each website, document, and other material under the jurisdiction of the District of Columbia."