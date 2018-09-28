Daughter hit by train while saving mom's life returns home from hospital after weeks of surgery, recovery

A Milwaukee woman who was hit by a train while saving her mother's life during a visit to Atlanta last month was finally back home with her family Thursday, after enduring five surgeries over five weeks, reports said.

Katie Wenszell, 28, had saved her mother Sue, who had been pushed off a platform and onto the tracks at an Atlanta MARTA station. Wenszell, who pushed her mother to safety, was then struck by the oncoming train.

Her multiple surgeries included a leg amputation and facial reconstruction, Atlanta's WSB-TV reported.

Police later arrested suspect Christopher Patrick Brooklin, 28, who has been charged with aggravated assault and battery.

There was no indication Brooklin knew the woman he allegedly pushed, MARTA Police Public Information Officer Cpl. Brian Lauda told FOX 5 Atlanta.

Witnesses at the MARTA station had given their accounts of what happened.

"I saw her legs dangling, and she was crying for mercy. ... It’s sickening," one witness told FOX 5. "So she gets dragged a good little distance. For about 10 minutes, we’re sitting there, not knowing if she’s dead or alive."

Medics drove to Atlanta to escort Wenszell home, WSB reported.

“I am still a fighter, as you can see with all the injuries I have had. I’m still making strides and eventually (will) live a normal life again." — Katie Wenszell

“Overall, I would say, I’m doing a lot better than I have been," she said. “I am still a fighter, as you can see with all the injuries I have had. I’m still making strides and eventually (will) live a normal life again.”