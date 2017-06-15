Dashcam video released in Milwaukee lakefront shooting

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office released dash-camera video Thursday of a pursuit that ended in a driver's death, with the video appearing to show that a deputy on foot fired into the vehicle as it headed straight at him.

Sheriff David Clarke told WISN-TV it was "the best angles that we have" on the shooting Sunday night near the city's crowded Lake Michigan shoreline.

Terry Williams, 19, was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead Tuesday. Deputy Michael Truax, 32, has been placed on leave.

The newly released video shows the SUV going off-road as it was pursued by a sheriff's vehicle, eventually mounting a median. From the pursuing vehicle's camera, puffs of smoke are seen from in front of the SUV and Truax appears, dodging the SUV as it veers around him.

Clarke said earlier Williams was being pursued for failing to obey a traffic sign.

Milwaukee police say Williams was wanted for questioning in an incident a day earlier in which two men exchanged gunfire with another man, but it wasn't clear if that was a factor in Sunday's pursuit.

Clarke's office didn't immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press. The shooting is being investigated by the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office; state law requires officer-involved shootings to be investigated by an outside agency.

The death of Williams, who was black, has sparked at least two demonstrations. It came just as a black former Milwaukee police officer is going on trial in the fatal shooting of a black man, 23-year-old Sylville Smith, last August that sparked two nights of violence on the city's north side.