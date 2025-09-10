'Dark moment for America': Trump declares Charlie Kirk's voice 'bigger and grander' after assassination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump addressed the nation in the wake of Charlie Kirk's death, the conservative activist who was tragically shot Wednesday during an appearance at Utah Valley University.

The president spoke with sincerity and compassion, calling the perpetrator a "monster" and declaring it a "dark moment for America."

Trump’s remarks in the four-minute statement focused on Kirk’s legacy as a patriot and leader, while also condemning the culture of political demonization that fuels violence.

He described Kirk as a "wonderful American" who embodied the values of faith, liberty, and courage, and vowed that his administration would pursue accountability for those responsible.

Trump also reminded Americans of the attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania, last year, placing Kirk’s death in a broader context of escalating political violence across America.

Kirk, 31, was answering questions from students during the first stop of his "American Comeback Tour" when a gunman fired a shot from a rooftop, fatally striking him in the neck.

The shocking assassination of the Turning Point USA co-founder abruptly ended the event as thousands ran in panic and left the nation reeling.

Trump confirmed the death on Truth Social before later delivering his solemn address celebrating Kirk’s life and impact.

"Charlie inspired millions, and tonight all who knew him and loved him are united in shock and horror," he said.

"He was a patriot who devoted his life to the cause of open debate and the country that he loved so much — the United States of America. He fought for liberty, democracy, justice and the American people. He’s a martyr for truth and freedom, and there’s never been anyone who was so respected by youth," Trump said.

The president also emphasized Kirk’s rare bond with the younger generations, saying, "His mission was to bring young people into the political process, which he did better than anybody ever, to share his love of country and to spread the simple words of common sense on campuses nationwide."

Trump also issued a strong warning about the dangers of political rhetoric that fuels violence:

"It’s long past time for all Americans and the media to confront the fact that violence and murder are the tragic consequence of demonizing those with whom you disagree day after day, year after year, in the most hateful and despicable way possible."

Trump added that for years, those on the radical left have compared "wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world’s worst mass murderers and criminals."

In closing, Trump vowed that Kirk’s mission would endure.

"An assassin tried to silence him with a bullet, but he failed, because together, we will ensure that his voice, his message and his legacy will live on for countless generations to come.

"Today, because of this heinous act, Charlie’s voice has become bigger and grander than ever before — and it’s not even close." the president said.