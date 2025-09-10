Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Charlie Kirk

'Dark moment for America': Trump declares Charlie Kirk's voice 'bigger and grander' after assassination

Trump called Kirk's assassin a 'monster' and blamed political rhetoric for fueling violence in solemn address

By Emma Bussey Fox News
close
Trump releases video statement on Charlie Kirk assassination Video

Trump releases video statement on Charlie Kirk assassination

"This is a dark moment for America," President Donald Trump declared after Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at a college event in Utah.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump addressed the nation in the wake of Charlie Kirk's death, the conservative activist who was tragically shot Wednesday during an appearance at Utah Valley University.

The president spoke with sincerity and compassion, calling the perpetrator a "monster" and declaring it a "dark moment for America."

Trump’s remarks in the four-minute statement focused on Kirk’s legacy as a patriot and leader, while also condemning the culture of political demonization that fuels violence.

He described Kirk as a "wonderful American" who embodied the values of faith, liberty, and courage, and vowed that his administration would pursue accountability for those responsible. 

CHARLIE KIRK, TURNING POINT USA FOUNDER, DEAD AT 31 AFTER UTAH CAMPUS SHOOTING

Charlie Kirk speaks during a Turning Point USA conference

Charlie Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA speaks during a Turning Point USA Believers Summit conference on July 26, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida.  (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Trump also reminded Americans of the attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania, last year, placing Kirk’s death in a broader context of escalating political violence across America.

Kirk, 31, was answering questions from students during the first stop of his "American Comeback Tour" when a gunman fired a shot from a rooftop, fatally striking him in the neck. 

The shocking assassination of the Turning Point USA co-founder abruptly ended the event as thousands ran in panic and left the nation reeling.

Trump confirmed the death on Truth Social before later delivering his solemn address celebrating Kirk’s life and impact. 

CHARLIE KIRK NAMES JD VANCE AS GUIDING LIGHT FOR YOUNG CONSERVATIVES, BUT SAYS GOP MUST DELIVER ON PROMISES

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk prays as he attends Freedom Night In America at Dream City Church on Oct. 5, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk prays as he attends Freedom Night In America at Dream City Church on Oct. 5, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"Charlie inspired millions, and tonight all who knew him and loved him are united in shock and horror," he said. 

"He was a patriot who devoted his life to the cause of open debate and the country that he loved so much — the United States of America. He fought for liberty, democracy, justice and the American people. He’s a martyr for truth and freedom, and there’s never been anyone who was so respected by youth," Trump said.

The president also emphasized Kirk’s rare bond with the younger generations, saying, "His mission was to bring young people into the political process, which he did better than anybody ever, to share his love of country and to spread the simple words of common sense on campuses nationwide."

I'M A YOUNG DEMOCRAT AND I'VE GOT TO ADMIT MY PARTY IS LOSING 2025 WHILE LOOKING AT 2028

Charlie Kirk in a t-shirt with arms folded

Charlie Kirk stands for a portrait at an anti-Kavanaugh Supreme Court confirmation protest on the U.S. Capitol Grounds, during which Kirk was filming for a project he declined to disclose, in Washington, D.C., on September 4, 2018.  (Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA)

Trump also issued a strong warning about the dangers of political rhetoric that fuels violence:

"It’s long past time for all Americans and the media to confront the fact that violence and murder are the tragic consequence of demonizing those with whom you disagree day after day, year after year, in the most hateful and despicable way possible."

Trump added that for years, those on the radical left have compared "wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world’s worst mass murderers and criminals."

In closing, Trump vowed that Kirk’s mission would endure. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"An assassin tried to silence him with a bullet, but he failed, because together, we will ensure that his voice, his message and his legacy will live on for countless generations to come.

"Today, because of this heinous act, Charlie’s voice has become bigger and grander than ever before — and it’s not even close." the president said.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 
Close modal

Continue