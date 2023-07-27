Dangerous heat spreads across Plains, Southwest finally gets some rain

Dangerous heat is spreading across the Plains and over the East Coast.

Many big cities from Washington, D.C., to Boston are under a heat advisory, while an excessive heat warning is in effect for the New York City metro area, where the temperature will feel over 100 degrees with the humidity combined.

Meanwhile, strong-to-severe thunderstorms will also be possible for parts of the Northeast and the upper Midwest, bringing the risk of large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

The heavy rain potential could cause flash flooding in areas that have already received plenty of wet weather.

Finally, parts of the Southwest are also getting some rain with cloud cover as the monsoon season kicks in, and that’s helping bring down the temperatures for this region.