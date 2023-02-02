Expand / Collapse search
Washington
Dana Milbank's book 'Fools On the Hill' scheduled release for 2024

Milbank has been at the Washington Post for nearly a quarter century

Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank is planning a book on the House of Representatives, and it will not be flattering.

Little, Brown and Company announced Thursday that Milbank's "Fools on the Hill" is scheduled for 2024, an election year. Milbank, whose previous books include "Smash Mouth: Two Years in the Gutter with Al Gore and George W. Bush" and "Homo Politicus: The Strange and Scary Tribes that Run Our Government," said in a statement he had assigned himself the job "of covering all the twists and turns in the Republican-controlled House."

Dana Milbank's book "Fools On the Hill" is scheduled to be released in 2024, an election year. This book will not be flattering for those whom it mentions. 

Milbank cited as examples the dayslong effort to elect Kevin McCarthy House Speaker, "the most contentious speaker election in a century and a half," and "the specter of a first-ever default on the national debt."

Milbank, 54, joined the Post in 2000 and has been writing a column since 2005.