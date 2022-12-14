Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Louisiana
Published

Dana Douglas to make history in becoming 5th Circuit's 1st Black woman judge

Douglas was nominated to replace Judge James Dennis, who is retiring

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A New Orleans-based federal magistrate judge has been confirmed by the Senate to serve on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Dana Douglas, was confirmed Monday.

She was nominated to the appeals court by President Joe Biden in June to replace Judge James Dennis, who is retiring as an active judge to take "senior status" on the court, meaning he will have a reduced workload.

The court hears appeals from lower federal courts in Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi. The court has 16 active judges, with a 17th spot now vacant. Of 16 active judges including Douglas, 12 were appointed by Republican presidents and four by Democratic presidents.

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE STEPHEN BREYER TO RETIRE THURSDAY: 'IT HAS BEEN MY GREAT HONOR'

Democratic U.S. Rep. Troy Carter of New Orleans hailed what he called Douglas’s "historic" appointment as the first Black woman on the New Orleans-based federal appeals court.

Dana Douglas will make history in becoming 5th Circuit's 1st Black woman judge. Douglas was nominated to the appeals court to replace Judge James Dennis, who is retiring. 

Dana Douglas will make history in becoming 5th Circuit's 1st Black woman judge. Douglas was nominated to the appeals court to replace Judge James Dennis, who is retiring. 

Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, who joined fellow Republican Sen. John Kennedy in voting to confirm the Democratic president's nominee, issued a statement saying Douglas will serve "with honor and integrity."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The vote to confirm Douglas was 65-31.