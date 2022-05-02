Dallas suspect driving stolen truck runs red light, crashes into three vehicles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A suspect driving a stolen black pickup truck ran a red light in downtown Dallas in the early hours of Monday morning and crashed into three vehicles.

Two men jumped out of the stolen truck and ran away after the crash, Fox 4 Dallas reports.

The truck erupted into flames after the crash around 2:30 a.m. The victims in the other cars sustained minor injuries.

Dallas police do not have any suspects in custody.

Monday's crash comes three days after a man driving at a high-rate of speed crossed into oncoming traffic in Dallas and slammed into another vehicle head-on, killing two brothers aged 15 and 16.

Dallas police are searching for Faustino Membreno Rivera in that crash, who they say fled the scene.