Dallas-Fort Worth
Published

Dallas suspect driving stolen truck runs red light, crashes into three vehicles

Dallas police are searching for two men who fled from the stolen pickup truck after the crash

By Paul Best | Fox News
A suspect driving a stolen black pickup truck ran a red light in downtown Dallas in the early hours of Monday morning and crashed into three vehicles. 

Two men jumped out of the stolen truck and ran away after the crash, Fox 4 Dallas reports. 

The truck erupted into flames after the crash around 2:30 a.m. The victims in the other cars sustained minor injuries. 

    Two men jumped out of pickup truck, seen in the background, after the crash.  (Fox 4 Dallas)

    (Fox 4 Dallas)

    (Fox 4 Dallas)

Dallas police do not have any suspects in custody. 

Monday's crash comes three days after a man driving at a high-rate of speed crossed into oncoming traffic in Dallas and slammed into another vehicle head-on, killing two brothers aged 15 and 16. 

Dallas police are searching for Faustino Membreno Rivera in that crash, who they say fled the scene. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 