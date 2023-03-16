Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Shooting
Published

Dallas nightclub shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

This is the second shooting in a month in the Deep Ellum area of Dallas

Mitch Picasso
By Mitch Picasso | Fox News
Dallas nightclub shooting results in two deaths Video

Dallas nightclub shooting results in two deaths

A shooter in opened fire at a nightclub injuring one person and killing two. Authorities are still looking for the suspect in Dallas, Texas. Credit: KDFW

A gunman killed two people and injured one at a shooting near a nightclub in Dallas early Wednesday morning.

A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting near the Deep Ellum-area nightclub Bitter End, according to KDFW.

Rickey Gossett, 37, was walking down the sidewalk in front of the nightclub when a suspect opened fire, striking Gossett as he walked near the club's patio. Authorities say the suspect was directly aiming for Gossett.

Danielle Jones, 30, was inside the club, and uninvolved in the incident; however, she was hit as a result of the shooting. Both victims later died at the hospital.

The Bitter End nightclub in which a shooting took place in the Deep Ellum area of Dallas.

The Bitter End nightclub in which a shooting took place in the Deep Ellum area of Dallas. (KDFW)

A third victim was injured by a bullet fragment but was treated for nonlethal injuries at the hospital.

Investigators respond to a shooting at a nightclub in Dallas.

Investigators respond to a shooting at a nightclub in Dallas. (KDFW)

The Dallas Police Department stated that the suspect fled the scene on foot. Authorities are still searching for the suspect and describe him as a 6-foot-tall black male with a thin build.

Police respond to a shooting outside a nightclub in Dallas.

Police respond to a shooting outside a nightclub in Dallas. (KDFW)

This is not the first recent shooting in the Deep Ellum area of Dallas.

On Feb. 12, another shooting took place at The Free Man Cajun Cafe & Lounge about half a mile away from Bitter End, KDFW reports.

Two men began shooting at each other, striking a musician inside the lounge. The two men are also at large.

Mitch Picasso is a Fox News digital production assistant. You can reach him at @mitch_picasso on Twitter.