Dallas Zoo suspect accused of stealing two monkeys indicted for burglary

The man accused of stealing two monkeys from their enclosure at the Dallas Zoo was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday.

Davion Irvin faces two burglary counts, FOX Dallas reported. Authorities said he took two emperor tamarin monkeys named Bella and Finn in late January.

MAN ‘INTENTIONALLY’ CUT DALLAS ZOO LEOPARD AND MONKEY ENCLOSURES, DEAD VULTURE REMAINS MYSTERY: POLICE

The animals were later found safe inside an abandoned home and returned to the zoo. Irvin is also accused of cutting enclosures in another monkey exhibit and the clouded leopard habitat.

The leopard was found inside the zoo unharmed.

When he was arrested, Irvin allegedly told authorities that he would take the animals again if he were given the chance.

In February, the zoo announced that it would be making security upgrades, including enhancing the perimeter fencing, adding security cameras and updating its lighting, because of Irwin’s actions.