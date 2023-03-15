Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Zoo suspect accused of stealing two monkeys indicted for burglary

Davion Irvin allegedly told Dallas authorities that he would take the monkeys again if he were given the chance.

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Dallas police arrest monkey theft suspect Video

Dallas police arrest monkey theft suspect

Wildlife Biologist tracker Forrest Galante on zoos on high alert after a monkey was stolen from a Dallas zoo

The man accused of stealing two monkeys from their enclosure at the Dallas Zoo was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday.

Davion Irvin faces two burglary counts, FOX Dallas reported. Authorities said he took two emperor tamarin monkeys named Bella and Finn in late January.

MAN ‘INTENTIONALLY’ CUT DALLAS ZOO LEOPARD AND MONKEY ENCLOSURES, DEAD VULTURE REMAINS MYSTERY: POLICE

Two missing tamarin monkeys from the Dallas Zoo were discovered by the Dallas Police Department with assistance from Lancaster Police in an empty home. Davion Irvin, the man accused of taking the animals, was indicted this week for the alleged thefts. 

Two missing tamarin monkeys from the Dallas Zoo were discovered by the Dallas Police Department with assistance from Lancaster Police in an empty home. Davion Irvin, the man accused of taking the animals, was indicted this week for the alleged thefts.  (Dallas Police Department )

The animals were later found safe inside an abandoned home and returned to the zoo. Irvin is also accused of cutting enclosures in another monkey exhibit and the clouded leopard habitat.

The leopard was found inside the zoo unharmed. 

When he was arrested, Irvin allegedly told authorities that he would take the animals again if he were given the chance.

This photo provided by the Dallas Zoo shows emperor tamarin monkeys Bella and Finn at the zoo. 

This photo provided by the Dallas Zoo shows emperor tamarin monkeys Bella and Finn at the zoo.  (Dallas Zoo via AP)

In February, the zoo announced that it would be making security upgrades, including enhancing the perimeter fencing, adding security cameras and updating its lighting, because of Irwin’s actions.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.