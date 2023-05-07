Dallas mall shooting: Texas law enforcement identify suspected shooter

The suspect in a deadly mall shooting in Allen, Texas, that left eight dead and several others injured Saturday has been identified by law enforcement sources, Fox News Digital has learned.

Records obtained by Fox News Digital indicate the suspect is 33-year-old Mauricio Martinez Garcia of Dallas, Texas.

The suspect’s age, address, and vehicle matches the description of details law enforcement provided.

The suspect's last known address is approximately 30 miles south of the shooting at Allen Premium Outlets in Dallas, Texas, and appears to be the Budget Suites of America.

Multiple FBI agents reported to a home in the Northeast Patrol division of Dallas, with several Dallas Police officers standing outside. Multiple sources said the home is where the suspected 30-something-year-old shooter lives with his parents.

The agents were reportedly speaking with family inside the home. A translator was reportedly requested by the family.

FBI agents also joined police Sunday morning to search the suspect's home, where neighbors said he has been living for years.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with the updates.