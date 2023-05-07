Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Dallas mall shooting: Texas law enforcement identify suspected shooter

FBI agents also joined police Sunday morning to search the suspect's home, where neighbors said he has been living for years

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Retired FBI special agent John Iannarelli on deadly Texas mall shooting: 'This problem isn't going away' Video

Retired FBI special agent John Iannarelli on deadly Texas mall shooting: 'This problem isn't going away'

Retired FBI special agent John Iannarelli joined 'Fox News Live' to discuss the latest on the deadly mall shooting in Allen, Texas and what needs to be done to reduce mass shootings nationwide.

The suspect in a deadly mall shooting in Allen, Texas, that left eight dead and several others injured Saturday has been identified by law enforcement sources, Fox News Digital has learned. 

Records obtained by Fox News Digital indicate the suspect is 33-year-old Mauricio Martinez Garcia of Dallas, Texas. 

The suspect’s age, address, and vehicle matches the description of details law enforcement provided. 

The suspect's last known address is approximately 30 miles south of the shooting at Allen Premium Outlets in Dallas, Texas, and appears to be the Budget Suites of America. 

Mall shoppers leaving shooting scene

Texas police responded  to reports of a shooting at Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday afternoon. (FOX 4 Dallas)

Multiple FBI agents reported to a home in the Northeast Patrol division of Dallas, with several Dallas Police officers standing outside. Multiple sources said the home is where the suspected 30-something-year-old shooter lives with his parents. 

TEXAS AUTHORITIES CONFIRM 8 DEAD IN ALLEN PREMIUM OUTLETS SHOOTING NEAR DALLAS, SEVERAL MORE INJURED

The agents were reportedly speaking with family inside the home. A translator was reportedly requested by the family. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

FBI agents also joined police Sunday morning to search the suspect's home, where neighbors said he has been living for years.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with the updates. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 