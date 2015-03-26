DA: Cause of Mass. lawmaker's death accidental drowning

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A medical examiner has determined that Massachusetts Rep. Robert Nyman died in an accidental drowning.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced the cause of death Sunday.

The 49-year-old Nyman was found unresponsive Friday night in the swimming pool at his Hanover home. His neighbors pulled him out of the pool as his family called 911. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A Democrat, Nyman was first elected to the Massachusetts House in 1999. He represented Hanover, Norwell and Rockland.

He was married with two children.