D.C. writer who lost book deal for shaming transit worker sues publisher for $13M: report

A D.C.-based writer who lost her book deal for shaming a black Metro worker opened a $13 million lawsuit against her publisher on Friday, according to a report.

Natasha Tynes, a Jordanian-American, lost a book deal for her first novel, “They Called Me Wyatt,” for a now-deleted May 10 Twitter post in which she called out a Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority employee for eating on the job.

“When you’re on your morning commute & see @wmata employee in UNIFORM eating on the train. I thought we were not allowed to eat on the train. This is unacceptable. Hope @wmata responds,” the tweet read.

Amid backlash on social media and accusations of racism, Tynes deleted the tweet and called the WMATA to make sure the worker wasn’t fired because of her post. Tynes then explained to her publisher, Rare Bird, that having not grown up in the U.S., “the issue of race had not even occurred to her when she made the tweet,” the Washington Post reported.

OBERLIN COLLEGE TO PAY BAKERY $11M AFTER FURTHER RACISM ACCUSATIONS: JURY

The $13 million lawsuit against Rare Bird is for inducing “extreme emotional stress,” and damaging her reputation, the report said.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Her suit alleges that Rare Bird executive Robert Jason Peterson had told her: “You’ll get through this, we’ve got your back.”