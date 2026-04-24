Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Zodiac Killer's victim, Gilgo Beach killer's ex-wife, Nancy Guthrie's DNA

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CODEBREAKER: Zodiac Killer may be tied to Black Dahlia case after ‘code cracked,’ new suspect emerges

HOUSE OF HORRORS: Gilgo Beach killer Rex Heuermann's ex-wife says she now lives in basement where he murdered seven victims

ROOTLESS EVIDENCE: DNA testing in Nancy Guthrie case could take months but may be fast-tracked, expert says

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IDAHO MURDERS: New book on Kohberger reveals previously unseen evidence, claims sheath could be inadmissible

COUNSEL CALLED: Husband of American woman who vanished in the Bahamas hires U.S. lawyer after returning from island

YEARS OF DOUBT: Party prep tale falls apart as husband charged in wife’s decades-old cold case murder

GENETIC TRAIL: Forensic genealogy unmasks cold case suspect as strangler, sexual predator decades later, officials say

PLAIN SIGHT: Decades-old cold case breakthrough leads to arrest in execution-style killings of married couple before child

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DEADLY BETRAYAL: Marine veteran allegedly gunned down by husband in attack outside home, police say

BURIED TRUTH: Killer admits to decades-old cold case slaying after investigators lean on new forensic evidence: officials

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DECK OF INJUSTICE: Prosecutors warn Anna Kepner’s stepbrother shouldn’t roam free after alleged cruise ship murder

GROWING LIST: NASA nuclear engineer found dead in burned Tesla after vanishing from his Alabama home last year

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‘WAITED FOR ANSWERS’: Wife cuffed in husband’s decades-long murder mystery as cops cite new tech break

DARK CONNECTION: Man whose wife vanished years ago now cuffed in separate cold case – authorities say his past was deadly

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PATCHED PAST: Killer undone by decades-old threads — glove, towel and tee stitch together cold case justice

STUCK TO THE TRUTH: DNA from chewing gum nails longtime sexual predator decades after reign of terror: report

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FINAL ANSWERS: Cold case breakthrough solves teen killing after suspect lived free for decades: 'Better be afraid'