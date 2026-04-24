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True Crime Newsletter

Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Zodiac Killer's victim, Gilgo Beach killer's ex-wife, Nancy Guthrie's DNA

Bryan Kohberger's unseen evidence, Anna Kepner's stepbrother pleads, NASA nuclear engineer found dead

By Fox News Staff Fox News
A split image showing sketches of the Zodiac killer and a portrait of Marvin Merrill

Left: Sketches of the suspected Zodiac killer circulated by the San Francisco Police Department. Right: A portrait of Marvin Merrill uncovered by independent investigator Alex Baber. (Bettmann via Getty Images, Alex Baber)

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CODEBREAKER: Zodiac Killer may be tied to Black Dahlia case after ‘code cracked,’ new suspect emerges

HOUSE OF HORRORS: Gilgo Beach killer Rex Heuermann's ex-wife says she now lives in basement where he murdered seven victims

ROOTLESS EVIDENCE: DNA testing in Nancy Guthrie case could take months but may be fast-tracked, expert says

A split image showing Nancy Guthrie alone on the left and Nancy with her daughter and "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie on the right.

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie, remains missing and the family is urging renewed attention as the search drags on.  (Courtesy of NBC)

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IDAHO MURDERS: New book on Kohberger reveals previously unseen evidence, claims sheath could be inadmissible

COUNSEL CALLED: Husband of American woman who vanished in the Bahamas hires U.S. lawyer after returning from island

YEARS OF DOUBT: Party prep tale falls apart as husband charged in wife’s decades-old cold case murder

GENETIC TRAIL: Forensic genealogy unmasks cold case suspect as strangler, sexual predator decades later, officials say

Donna Bell and Cherie Bishop

Donna Bell (left) and Cherie Lynn Bishop (right). Bell was raped in 1993 by Robert Carey of Brockton, while Bishop was killed by Carey in 1991. (Plymouth County District Attorney)

PLAIN SIGHT: Decades-old cold case breakthrough leads to arrest in execution-style killings of married couple before child

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DEADLY BETRAYAL: Marine veteran allegedly gunned down by husband in attack outside home, police say

BURIED TRUTH: Killer admits to decades-old cold case slaying after investigators lean on new forensic evidence: officials

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DECK OF INJUSTICE: Prosecutors warn Anna Kepner’s stepbrother shouldn’t roam free after alleged cruise ship murder

The Kepner family in an undated photo

The 16-year-old stepbrother, identified as T.H. in court documents, is accused of sexually assaulting 18-year-old Anna Kepner and intentionally killing her on Carnival Cruise Line’s Horizon ship. (Shauntel Kepner/Facebook)

GROWING LIST: NASA nuclear engineer found dead in burned Tesla after vanishing from his Alabama home last year

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‘WAITED FOR ANSWERS’: Wife cuffed in husband’s decades-long murder mystery as cops cite new tech break

DARK CONNECTION: Man whose wife vanished years ago now cuffed in separate cold case – authorities say his past was deadly

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PATCHED PAST: Killer undone by decades-old threads — glove, towel and tee stitch together cold case justice

STUCK TO THE TRUTH: DNA from chewing gum nails longtime sexual predator decades after reign of terror: report

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FINAL ANSWERS: Cold case breakthrough solves teen killing after suspect lived free for decades: 'Better be afraid'

This article was written by Fox News staff.
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