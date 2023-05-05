Expand / Collapse search
DC reaches migrant housing capacity, unable to accept new families: officials

Washington, D.C., has been housing 1,249 migrants at three hotels

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
Migrant hotel refuses Chicago reporter entry Video

Migrant hotel refuses Chicago reporter entry

Chicago-based reporter William Kelly joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss why the incident is 'alarming' and the broader concerns surrounding how it could impact Chicago's crime surge. 

Washington, D.C., officials say their city is unable to accept new migrants, as they officially reached their capacity for housing migrant families.

D.C.'s Department of Human Services (DHS) said that the Office of Migrant Services' (OHS) temporary lodging program for families has been full as of April 26.

"New intakes are temporarily paused at this time while we continue our work helping families identify pathways for long-term sustainability and self-sufficiency based on their needs, both inside and outside the region," DHS said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"OMS continues the processing of arriving buses, helping to facilitate onward travel, and providing information and resources to those arriving in the District on buses and other modes of transportation," the statement added.

LORI LIGHTFOOT PLEADS WITH GOV. ABBOTT TO STOP SENDING MIGRANTS TO CHICAGO: ‘DANGEROUS AND INHUMANE’

Migrants getting into van

Migrants from Venezuela, who boarded a bus in Texas, wait to be transported to a local church by volunteers after being dropped off outside the residence of US Vice President Kamala Harris, at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 15, 2022. (STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

According to the release, OMD is housing 1,249 people from 370 families in three D.C. hotels. The migrants are given food, shelter and medical care, in addition to school enrollments and "robust case management."

The D.C. Council passed an emergency measure to give migrants more resources, but Councilman Robert White says the city needs assistance from the federal government.

MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT LASHES OUT AT TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT AFTER 50 MORE MIGRANTS ARE BUSSED TO CHICAGO

Migrants sitting outside VP's house

Migrants from Central and South America wait near the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris after being dropped off on Sept. 15, 2022, in Washington, D.C.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"At this point, we have exhausted resources," White told FOX 5 DC. "Either they have to get a ticket to another place, or we will see families sleeping on the street."

"I support putting more rainy day funds forward but that just means we end up back in the exact same place in a few weeks if more systemic things don't change," White added. "Those things include funding from the federal government and the federal government taking a look at work requirements."

Migrants in DC

Johan, 24, a migrant from Venezuela, listens to a humanitarian volunteer as he and other migrants prepare to leave after being dropped off outside of the US Naval Observatory in the early morning hours after a 30-hour bus ride from Texas in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 15, 2022. (Craig Hudson for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

