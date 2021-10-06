Cruz and Abbott express grief over Texas school shooting, offer praise for first responders

Texas Republicans Sen. Ted Cruz and Gov. Greg Abbott reacted with expressions of grief and gratitude for first responders after a shooting at a Texas High School that left four people injured.

"I know all of us are lifting up prayer the students and the teachers and the first responders and the parents," Cruz said during a press conference Wednesday. "There have been far too many of these at far too many schools and so we are grateful for the courage and heroism of the first responders and we are hopeful that all of the students or individuals who may have been injured will come through and survive."

Cruz was responding to a shooting Wednesday at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas that left four people injured, three of whom were taken to hospitals.

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING INJURES 4, SUSPECT ON THE LOOSE, ARLINGTON POLICE SAY

Police say that the shooting began as an altercation between two students which escalated into one of the students pulling out a gun and opening fire.

The student who opened fire has been identified by authorities as 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins, who is still at large and is believed to be driving a 2018 silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260.

Three students and one adult were hurt in the shooting, with three transferred to nearby hospitals and another being treated on the scene for minor injures. No fatalities have so far been reported in the incident.

Abbott also weighed in on the shooting during an event about the border crisis, saying the state would "do everything possible" to bring justice to those who were hurt.

"What I understand, is — very briefly — is that a fight broke out inside the school and a shooter pulled out a gun that he had illegally, and shot several people," Abbott said. "We are still awaiting word about exactly how many people were shot. I don’t have any information about any loss of life.

"We grieve for everyone who has been harmed or impacted by this in any way whatsoever. And we as a state, working with the local communities, will do everything possible to ensure that the shooter is swiftly and effectively prosecuted."