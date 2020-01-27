Crowd lifts SUV to save woman trapped after New York City crash

Nearly a dozen people on Sunday lifted an SUV to rescue a woman who became trapped under a car after she was apparently run over on the Lower East Side, video shows.

Footage posted on Twitter shows onlookers rushing to a black SUV at the intersection of Delancey and Norfolk Streets and tilting it on its right side to pull the pedestrian out.



A photo shows her lying on her back on the ground and using her phone as first responders crowd around her.

Colby Droscher, who posted the video and photo, told The Post he was about a block away when he heard the crash and people screaming.

“As I approached there were big crowds forming all around the intersection,” he said in a message.

“All of a sudden everyone ran to lift the car. It all happened so fast.”



An FDNY spokesman said the agency received a trauma call at 5:10 p.m. and that one person was transported to Bellevue Hospital.



The person’s condition was unclear.



A police spokesperson didn’t have any details about the incident.



