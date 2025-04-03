Criminal drug ring nabbed, gangbanger killed near popular Cancún resort frequented by American tourists

A criminal drug ring in Mexico that frequently terrorized a resort near Cancún popular with American tourists was dismantled following an undercover sting operation by law enforcement.

The state attorney general's office in Quintana Roo reported that the undercover operation, carried out in a hotel located in Costa Mujeres, in the Continental Zone - aka the Hotel Zone - nabbed a criminal drug-dealing gang, whose members, they say, "constantly came to this establishment to demand services and threaten staff and sell drugs."

The agency said that upon arriving at the lodging center in the pool's bathroom area, police agents were attacked by two alleged members of the gang, who were carrying firearms.

One of the alleged criminals lost his life after attempting to attack the agents, while another was arrested.

JUDGE OFFICIALLY CLEARS JOSHUA RIIBE IN PITT STUDENT SUDIKSHA KONANKI’S SPRING BREAK DR DISAPPEARANCE

Investigators also seized two firearms, one of them described as exclusive to the military.

Following the altercation, police searched to find the other gang members.

Reports show the incident allegedly happened at the Riu Palace hotel in Costa Mujeres, though the resort would not confirm if this was related to its establishment.

YOUNG AMERICAN TOURISTS' CAUSE OF DEATH REVEALED AFTER THEY WERE FOUND 'MOTIONLESS' AT BEACH RESORT

"Due to this case being under investigation and due to the prosecutor's office being the one who sent the official statement, we just can share its own statement," the resort shared in a statement with Fox News Digital.

"This was an isolated situation, it was solved. The only person who lost his life was a suspected criminal."

This latest incident comes after a University of Pittsburgh student vanished off a beach at the Riu Republica hotel in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, during a spring break trip in March.

Sudiksha Konanki, a 20-year-old University of Pittsburgh student from Loudoun County, Virginia, was last seen walking on a beach outside the five-star resort in the early morning hours of March 6.

OKLAHOMA COLLEGE STUDENTS SAY THEY WERE DRUGGED AT CANCUN RESORT POOL BAR IN VACATION NIGHTMARE

It was later revealed that the college student went swimming during a red-flag warning with a male hotel guest, who was considered a witness in Konanki's disappearance, but has since been cleared of any wrongdoing.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The parents of Konanki sent a letter to La Policia Nacional, the Dominican national police force, nearly two weeks following their daughter's disappearance, stating that "Dominican authorities have concluded that Sudiksha is believed to have drowned."

Fox News Digital reached out to the U.S. State Department for comment.

Fox News Digital's Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.

Stepheny Price is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. She covers topics including missing persons, homicides, national crime cases, illegal immigration, and more. Story tips and ideas can be sent to stepheny.price@fox.com