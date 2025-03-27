Young American tourists' cause of death revealed after they were found 'motionless' at beach resort

Belize officials on Wednesday revealed the cause of death for three Massachusetts women who were found dead in their resort hotel room last month.

Authorities previously identified the women as Kaoutar Naqqad, 23, Imane Mallah, 24, and Wafae El-Arar, 26, after they were found dead on Feb. 22 at the Royal Kahal Beach Resort in San Pedro.

Gian Cho, executive director of the National Forensics and Science Services (NFSS), told local outlet Love FM that test results "revealed that the three victims all had fatal exposure to carbon monoxide."

"So carbon monoxide … has been revealed as the contributing or the underlying exposure that led to the acute pulmonary edema, which was the final cause of death," Cho said. "We did a very complete and comprehensive toxicology screening on the blood and liver tissues from these victims so that we can give the family a conclusive answer and closure as to what contributed to their death."

YOUNG AMERICAN TOURISTS FOUND DEAD AT CARIBBEAN RESORT; AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATING

Cho added that officials tested for drugs in their systems, as well as "hundreds of different possible chemicals or poisons that they may have been exposed to."

"Again … there were no illicit drugs found in toxicology results. The only thing that was at high or significant levels were the carbon monoxide levels," he told Love FM.

POPULAR SPRING BREAK ACTIVITY LANDS AMERICAN TOURIST IN HOSPITAL: ‘FELT LIKE I WAS IN A CAR ACCIDENT’

Chester Williams, police commissioner, told Love FM that after the Americans' bodies were found in their room, officials tested the room for carbon monoxide, and the test came back negative.

"Nonetheless, following information we have gotten through the U.S. Embassy…supported by persons who were at the room before, indicating that they had used their own carbon monoxide tester and detected carbon monoxide in one of the rooms," Williams said.

He suggested that the hotel rooms have heaters that are powered by gas, so carbon monoxide might only be detected when the heaters are turned on for several hours and possibly undetectable when they are turned off for an extended period of time.

FLORIDA SPRING BREAK CROWD KICKED OFF BEACH AMID STATE'S CRACKDOWN ON PARTIERS

Hotel staff apparently attempted to contact the group the Friday before they were found. Resort employees used a master key to enter the room Saturday morning, where the women were found "motionless," according to The Associated Press.

Fox News Digital reached out to the resort.

The victims' families shared a joint statement on social media, saying the three women were "each a beloved light in the world lost too soon."

PHOTOS: SPRING BREAKERS FLOCK TO FLORIDA BEACHES FOR SUN AND SAND

"Our families and all who loved these women are shattered, struggling to comprehend this profound and sudden loss," their families said. "With this statement, our families hope to honor Kaoutar, Imane and Wafae by telling the world about the girls we knew and loved."

They went on to describe Mallah as a "radiant spirit, and a beacon of kindness."

"She embraced life wholeheartedly, cherishing every soul that shared the journey with her," the statement reads.

Naqqad's "kindness and warmth touched everyone she met."

"She was compassionate, caring, and deeply devoted to those she loved. Her heart was full of generosity, always putting others before herself and offering a listening ear, a comforting word, and unwavering support," the statement says.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

El-Arar "was full of life, dreams, and unwavering faith."

"Her name, meaning faithfulness and loyalty, was a true reflection of who she was — honest, kind, and deeply devoted to the people she loved. Wafae

was a bright mind with a passion for women’s health," her family said.