Missing Persons

Judge officially clears Joshua Riibe in Pitt student Sudiksha Konanki’s spring break DR disappearance

Joshua Riibe, 22, was believed to be the last person to see University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki alive when she disappeared off a beach in Punta Cana

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published | Updated
Parents of missing student Sudiksha Konanki 'fully believe' accidental drowning Video

Parents of missing student Sudiksha Konanki 'fully believe' accidental drowning

Fox News national correspondent Bryan Llenas provides an update on American student Sudiksha Konanki missing in the Dominican Republic as the key witness leaves the island. 

A judge in the Dominican Republic has officially ruled to close the case of the key witness in the spring break disappearance of the University of Pittsburgh student Sudikasha Konanki.

On Friday, Judge Edwin Rijo issued the full written sentence detailing the legal reasoning behind his decision to grant the habeas corpus motion filed on behalf of 22-year-old Joshua Steven Ribe, officially concluding the case against him.

The detailed judgment does not constitute a new decision, the statement read, as the original ruling, announced at the conclusion of the hearing on March 17, was immediately valid and enforceable.

A Dominican Republic judge ruled in favor of Riibe’s writ of habeas corpus, giving him the ability to move freely within the country until his March 28 hearing. 

Joshua Riibe, a witness in the disappearance of Sudiksha Konanki, arrives at a Dominican Republic courthouse

Joshua Riibe arrives at a Dominican Republic courthouse alongside his father, Albert Riibe, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Riibe is a key witness in the disappearance of Sudiksha Konanki, an American college student who went missing while swimming on a Punta Cana beach on March 6. (Fox News Digital)

Riibe had been holed up in the Riu Republica under strict police monitoring for 11 days before a judge ruled the situation violated Dominican law. His restrictions also included having his cellphone and passport confiscated.

Riibe's attorneys successfully argued in court that, as a witness, not a suspect, police control over his movements over an 11-day span was unlawful.

"On March 18th, following the conclusion of the habeas corpus hearing that ordered the release of our client, Joshua Riib, the Prosecutor's Office of La Altagracia informed him of their readiness to return his passport," Riibe's attorneys said. "While Joshua appreciated this decision, he chose, for privacy reasons, to apply for a new passport at the U.S. Consulate, which was promptly issued.

Riibe is believed to be one of the last people who saw Konanki, 20, before she vanished in the early morning hours of March 6 from the beach behind their resort, the Riu Republica in Punta Cana.

Sudiksha Konanki and search teams

Sudiksha Konanki, 20, from northern Virginia, was first reported missing on Thursday, March 6, after disappearing from a beach in the Dominican Republic.  (Handout, left, and Defensa Civil Dominicana, right.)

Surveillance video shows he and Konanki went to the beach with a group around 4:15 a.m., the morning she vanished. Most of them were seen leaving around 6 a.m. Riibe and Konanki remained on the beach. Riibe came back by himself hours later, and Konanki's whereabouts remain unknown nearly two weeks later.

According to a leaked transcript of an interview with police, Riibe told investigators he and Konanki were both pulled away from the shore by a strong current, and they struggled to make it back. He last saw her walking in knee-deep water before he vomited and fell asleep on a beach chair.

Sudiksha Konanki's parents speak out after her daughter's death.

Sudiksha Konanki's parents speak out after her daughter's death. (FOX 5 DC)

Her parents, in a letter to Dominican authorities, asked for her to be declared dead on Monday, March 17, citing the lack of evidence of foul play and Riibe's continued cooperation with investigators.

"Our firm remains committed to upholding due process and the constitutional guarantees established under Article 69 of our Constitution," a representative from Guzmán Ariza shared in a press release. "This ruling reinforces these fundamental principles and strengthens confidence in the justice system of the Dominican Republic."

"This favorable outcome was achieved through the dedication and tireless efforts of our legal team. Guzmán Ariza remains steadfast in its commitment to defending the rule of law, ensuring nationals and foreign citizens alike can trust in the protection of their fundamental rights in the Dominican Republic."

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz, Greg Wehner, Mara Robles, and Bryan Llenas contributed to this report. 

