Crime trumps abortion in voter concerns, giving GOP largest lead on issue in more than 30 years: poll

Crime has surpassed abortion among concerns for Americans, who also said they trust Republicans more than Democrats to handle it, giving them the highest lead on the issue in more than 30 years, according to a recent ABC/WaPo poll released Sunday.

According to the survey produced for ABC News by Langer Research Associates in New York City, the economy (89%), education (77%) and inflation (76%) topped out the issues voters consider "highly important" as midterms loom, but those issues were followed closely by crime at 69%, which beat out abortion at 62%.

Immigration and climate change brought up the rear at 61% and 50%, respectively.

Asked which political party they trust to do a better job handling key issues, respondents answered 52% in favor of the Republican Party when it comes to crime, compared to 38% for Democrats.

The researchers noted that the GOP's 14-point advantage among respondents regarding crime is the highest it has been since 1991.

Crime and support for law enforcement is a crucial topic among voters throughout the U.S. as crime surges in cities nationwide. Sixty percent of voters overall consider crime a major issue in the lead-up to the midterm elections — 52% of Democrats and 69% of Republicans, according to an August poll from Pew Research .

The ABC survey also found that President Biden's approval ratings have plummeted since he took office, with only 22% "strongly" approving of his performance as of September, down from 34% in April 2021. Those who "strongly" disapprove meanwhile jumped from 35% in April 2021 to 41% in September.

The study also noted that Biden's approval rating "hit some milestones" in the latest polling, hitting new lows among liberals at 68%, 33% among Southerners and 34% among people in the middle- to upper-middle income range.

The poll found that among Democrat-leaning respondents, 56% would prefer the Democratic Party to nominate a different candidate in 2024, compared to 35% who are on board with running Biden again.

Among Republican-leaning respondents, 47% would support Trump trying for a second term in 2024, with 46% hoping a different candidate will step up.