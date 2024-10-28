Crime scene clue could help solve young dad's camping trip murder as killer remains on the loose

Montana police are looking for a large axe and other items they believe were taken from a crime scene near Big Sky, where a 35-year-old father was murdered while camping.

Dustin Kjersem was found dead in his tent about two and a half miles up Moose Creek Road on Saturday, Oct. 12. His friend who found him and called 911 initially believed he had suffered from a bear attack, but authorities quickly determined it was a homicide.

"In addition to the information previously provided, we are asking you to be on the lookout for the following items that are believed to have been removed from the scene of the crime," the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office wrote in a recent press release, listing an Estwing camp axe, blue and silver, likely with a 26-inch handle; a Remington Model 11-87 12-gauge shotgun, wood stock; a Ruger Blackhawk .44 Magnum revolver, blued 4 5/8-inch barrel, wood grips; and an orange YETI Tundra 45 cooler.

"If you see these items, don’t touch them and immediately report them," police added.

Autopsies showed that Kjersem sustained "multiple chop wounds, which led to his death," police said.

The Moose Creek area is a popular hunting and camping location. Kjersem's sister, Jillian Price, told Fox News Digital that her brother was an avid outdoorsman.

"He was born in Montana, raised in Montana. All of us, we loved the outdoors more than anything," Price said. "You know, his life fishing, snowboarding, camping. He was well-prepared. He knew what he was doing. He's been out there by himself. I mean, so many times. So many times."

A fundraiser Price started in support of her brother's children describes him as "a loving, helpful, and adoring father."

Kjersem was last seen on Oct. 10 in the afternoon, leaving in his Ford F-150 to go camping. He had plans to meet up with a friend the next day but never made that meeting. The friend went looking for Kjersem and eventually found his body, authorities said.

"People have asked me if there is a threat to this community, and the answer is, we don't know," Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer said in a news conference . "We do know that someone was out there who killed someone in a very heinous way."

Police are still seeking information from anyone who was in the area between Thursday, Oct. 10 and Saturday, Oct. 12.

"The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the homicide of Dustin Kjersem," police said. "We appreciate the information that has been provided by the community and multiple leads are being investigated."

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident or the items listed to contact the GCSO Detectives Division at 406-582-2121 or by email at detectives@gallatin.mt.gov.