Crime

Crime scene clue could help solve young dad's camping trip murder as killer remains on the loose

Dustin Kjersem was found killed in his tent while camping near Big Sky, Montana

Mollie Markowitz By Mollie Markowitz Fox News
Published
close
Sister of Montana homicide victim speaks about her brother Video

Sister of Montana homicide victim speaks about her brother

Jillian Price, sister of Montana homicide victim Dustin Kjersem, spoke to Fox News Digital about the loss of her brother, the ongoing homicide investigation, and her plea to help investigators find a suspect.

Montana police are looking for a large axe and other items they believe were taken from a crime scene near Big Sky, where a 35-year-old father was murdered while camping.

Dustin Kjersem was found dead in his tent about two and a half miles up Moose Creek Road on Saturday, Oct. 12. His friend who found him and called 911 initially believed he had suffered from a bear attack, but authorities quickly determined it was a homicide. 

"In addition to the information previously provided, we are asking you to be on the lookout for the following items that are believed to have been removed from the scene of the crime," the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office wrote in a recent press release, listing an Estwing camp axe, blue and silver, likely with a 26-inch handle; a Remington Model 11-87 12-gauge shotgun, wood stock; a Ruger Blackhawk .44 Magnum revolver, blued 4 5/8-inch barrel, wood grips; and an orange YETI Tundra 45 cooler. 

OUTDOOR-LOVING FAMILY OF MAN KILLED IN TENT AFRAID TO CAMP WITH KILLER ON THE LOOSE

item likely at Montana crime scene

Authorities are asking for the public to be on the lookout for an Estwing camp axe, blue and silver, likely with a 26-inch handle, believed to have been removed from the scene of the crime. (Gallatin County Sheriff's Office)

item likely at Montana crime scene

Authorities are also asking the public to be on the lookout for an orange YETI Tundra 45 cooler. (Gallatin County Sheriff's Office)

"If you see these items, don’t touch them and immediately report them," police added. 

Autopsies showed that Kjersem sustained "multiple chop wounds, which led to his death," police said. 

MONTANA MAN CAMPING NEAR BIG SKY FOUND DEAD IN TENT AFTER ‘VICIOUS ATTACK,’ POLICE SAY

Dustin Kjersem

Dustin Kjersem was found dead in his tent while camping in Montana. Police described it as a "vicious attack." (Gallatin County Sheriff's Office)

The Moose Creek area is a popular hunting and camping location. Kjersem's sister, Jillian Price, told Fox News Digital that her brother was an avid outdoorsman. 

"He was born in Montana, raised in Montana. All of us, we loved the outdoors more than anything," Price said. "You know, his life fishing, snowboarding, camping. He was well-prepared. He knew what he was doing. He's been out there by himself. I mean, so many times. So many times."

Dustin Kjersem's truck.

Dustin Kjersem's pickup truck was found after his body was discovered. (Gallatin County Sheriff's Office)

A fundraiser Price started in support of her brother's children describes him as "a loving, helpful, and adoring father." 

Kjersem was last seen on Oct. 10 in the afternoon, leaving in his Ford F-150 to go camping. He had plans to meet up with a friend the next day but never made that meeting. The friend went looking for Kjersem and eventually found his body, authorities said.  

"People have asked me if there is a threat to this community, and the answer is, we don't know," Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer said in a news conference. "We do know that someone was out there who killed someone in a very heinous way." 

FBI SEARCHING FOR MISSING MONTANA TEEN WHO VANISHED FROM HOME WEEKS AGO

Big Sky Mountain in Montana

Lone Peak and Moonlight Basin Ski Resorts near Big Sky, Montana. (TMI/Alamy Stock Photo)

Police are still seeking information from anyone who was in the area between Thursday, Oct. 10 and Saturday, Oct. 12.

"The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the homicide of Dustin Kjersem," police said. "We appreciate the information that has been provided by the community and multiple leads are being investigated."

Dustin Kjersem and his daughter

Dustin Kjersem and his daughter. Kjersem was brutally killed while camping near Big Sky, Montana. (GoFundMe)

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident or the items listed to contact the GCSO Detectives Division at 406-582-2121 or by email at detectives@gallatin.mt.gov. 

