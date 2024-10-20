FBI searching for missing Montana teen who vanished from home weeks ago

The FBI has joined a search for a missing Montana teen who vanished from her home two weeks ago, vowing not to rest until answers are found about the teen’s disappearance.

Sa’Wade Birdinground, a 13-year-old member of the Crow Tribe, has not had any known contact with family or friends since she disappeared on Oct. 6, the FBI said Saturday in a news release.

"The FBI is working closely with local law enforcement to find Sa’Wade Birdinground," said Rhys Williams, acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s Salt Lake City Division. "We are asking for the public’s assistance in locating her, and we won’t stop until we have answers."

Sa’Wade was last seen at her home in Garryowen on the night of Oct. 6, the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Oct. 7. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with mushrooms on it, an anime t-shirt, basketball trunks and purple slip-on shoes. She is known to wear an elk tooth necklace and is believed to be carrying a black and purple Adidas backpack.

The teen is described as "a quiet, kind and artistic child who likes to laugh," and is well liked among her teachers and peers, the FBI said.

"She has never run away from home or been in any serious trouble," the FBI news release said. "Her disappearance from home is totally out of character for her, and her family is very concerned about her."

The Montana Department of Justice issued a Missing Endangered Persons Advisory due to concerns about Sa’Wade’s safety.

The FBI said that based on the investigation thus far and the amount of time the teen has been missing, they are taking the case "very seriously and chasing down every lead."

Big Horn County Sheriff Jeramie Middlestead said authorities are doing everything they can to bring Sa’Wade home safely and called on the public for help.

"The community’s help is crucial at this time, and we urge anyone with information to come forward immediately," said Middlestead. "Sa’Wade’s family is deeply worried, and any information, no matter how small, can make a difference."

The FBI asked anyone with information about Sa’Wade to contact 406-665-9798, adding that "any details, no matter how small, could assist in bringing her home safely."