Skier plummets 1,000 feet down mountain

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A skier was seriously injured after falling 1,000 feet down a Colorado mountain over the weekend as authorities scrambled to respond after numerous 911 callers kept losing a signal.

The 29-year-old man was visiting South Arapaho Peak, located approximately 50 miles northwest of Denver, Saturday when he initiated a ski descent of Skywalker Couloir, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

The man slipped and fell down the mountain, tumbling approximately 1,000 feet before eventually landing on a nearby slope, deputies said.

AMERICAN TOURIST FALLS 30 FEET OFF CLIFFSIDE TRAIL IN VACATION HOT SPOT

Due to poor cell reception in the area, 911 calls kept dropping as witnesses scrambled to reach first responders.

The numerous calls subsequently led authorities to initially believe there were two emergency situations until a woman hiked to the peak and was able to give the location of the man.

EXPERIENCED CLIMBER DIES AFTER 3,000-FOOT PLUMMET FROM NORTH AMERICA'S HIGHEST PEAK

The skier was airlifted from the mountain with serious injuries, according to police.

"This incident highlights the limitations of cell service in remote areas and underscores the importance of carrying a Personal Locator Beacon when engaging in backcountry recreation," the department said.

ASPIRING FIREFIGHTER DIES IN SNOWBOARDING ACCIDENT AT POPULAR SKI RESORT

An update regarding the skier’s condition was not immediately available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.