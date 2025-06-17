Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Colorado

Skier plummets 1,000 feet down mountain

Poor cell reception confused first responders who initially believed there were two emergency situations in remote Colorado peak

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
Published
close
Colorado skier spotted night skiing after heavy snowfall Video

Colorado skier spotted night skiing after heavy snowfall

A skier in Colorado was night skiing after the National Weather Service said the area was hazardous for travel. See the adventure seeker weave in and out among the trees!

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A skier was seriously injured after falling 1,000 feet down a Colorado mountain over the weekend as authorities scrambled to respond after numerous 911 callers kept losing a signal. 

The 29-year-old man was visiting South Arapaho Peak, located approximately 50 miles northwest of Denver, Saturday when he initiated a ski descent of Skywalker Couloir, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

The man slipped and fell down the mountain, tumbling approximately 1,000 feet before eventually landing on a nearby slope, deputies said. 

AMERICAN TOURIST FALLS 30 FEET OFF CLIFFSIDE TRAIL IN VACATION HOT SPOT

Skiers in Colorado

The 29-year-old man fell 1,000 feet down the side of a Colorado mountain while skiing, according to authorities.  (iStock)

Due to poor cell reception in the area, 911 calls kept dropping as witnesses scrambled to reach first responders.

The numerous calls subsequently led authorities to initially believe there were two emergency situations until a woman hiked to the peak and was able to give the location of the man. 

EXPERIENCED CLIMBER DIES AFTER 3,000-FOOT PLUMMET FROM NORTH AMERICA'S HIGHEST PEAK

A mountain range in Colorado

The man was seriously injured after falling 1,000 feet while visiting Colorado's South Arapaho Peak, according to local police.  (iStock)

The skier was airlifted from the mountain with serious injuries, according to police. 

"This incident highlights the limitations of cell service in remote areas and underscores the importance of carrying a Personal Locator Beacon when engaging in backcountry recreation," the department said. 

ASPIRING FIREFIGHTER DIES IN SNOWBOARDING ACCIDENT AT POPULAR SKI RESORT

A mountain range in Colorado

Multiple 911 callers were initially unable to reach first responders due to poor cell service on the mountain.  (iStock)

An update regarding the skier’s condition was not immediately available. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.