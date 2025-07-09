Five helicopters needed to save injured solo climber on California's second-highest peak

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A high-altitude rescue effort involving multiple agencies and five helicopters unfolded over two days on the second-highest mountain in both the Sierra Nevada range and the state of California.

On the afternoon of July 2, the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office announced in a release that they received an SOS alert from a Garmin InReach device belonging to a solo female climber who reported a fall while navigating off-route near the West Chute of Mt. Williamson.

In her satellite message, she described a grave situation: a serious lower leg injury with bone visibly protruding through the skin, and the loss of her backpack containing essential supplies.

Despite suffering from a severe injury at 13,800 feet, the climber remained responsive and composed.

HIKER SUFFERS HYPOTHERMIA DURING TREK ON NEW ENGLAND'S HIGHEST PEAK AMID EAST COAST HEAT WAVE

Assistance was requested by Inyo County’s Search and Rescue (SAR) and California Highway Patrol (CHP) Central Division Air Operations.

Rescue operations were immediately complicated by a fast-moving thunderstorm that swept over the Sierra Nevada, grounding helicopters and forcing personnel to retreat after initial attempts to reach the injured climber.

The aircraft had managed to pick up two SAR volunteers, the department said, but was unable to breach the dense cloud cover to access the high-altitude terrain.

As night fell and flight options narrowed, the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, coordinating with the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, secured mutual aid from VX-31 at China Lake Naval Air Weapons Station.

Just before midnight, a VX-31 aircraft placed four SAR volunteers at roughly 10,500 feet near Shepherd’s Pass, the highest point the aircraft could reach due to altitude limitations, leaving the SAR team to continue their climb on foot under cover of darkness, the department said.

3 HIKERS DIE IN WATERFALL PLUNGE NEAR POPULAR SUMMER VACATION DESTINATION

By sunrise on July 3, SAR members had reached the base of Mt. Williamson’s west face and established verbal contact with the injured climber.

With weather conditions improving, CHP H-40 returned, but the climber was in a narrow chute and the helicopter could not safely rescue her.

Two additional SAR members were inserted 300 feet above her and descended to her location approximately 23 hours after her initial fall, the department said.

The department said that personnel realized that a safe extraction would require even more advanced air capabilities, and they coordinated with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which deployed its Air 5 helicopter equipped with a longer hoist.

Despite the advanced equipment, Air 5 was unable to complete the mission due to the extreme altitude.

Ultimately, it was the California National Guard that made the final extraction possible. A Blackhawk helicopter, Spartan 164, was staged at Bishop Airport and launched into action, the department said.

After SAR members moved the climber to more open terrain, Spartan 164 successfully hoisted her to safety at approximately 7:15 p.m. on July 3, more than 28 hours after her distress call was first received.

The helicopter later returned to retrieve the SAR volunteers. In total, six SAR members operated in the field during the rescue, while another seven coordinated from base and remained ready for further deployment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office praised the seamless interagency coordination and the exceptional courage of all involved.

"This mission is a powerful reminder of the dangers of high-altitude mountaineering and the extraordinary efforts behind each rescue," the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. "The climber’s bravery and composure in extreme conditions were remarkable. All involved were impressed by her ability to remain calm, collected, and alive."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the California National Guard, Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, and Garmin for comment.